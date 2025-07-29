Chesterfield singers invited to team up with leading soprano Jane Burnell for a truly special Christmas choir project

“Project Sing: Songs of Christmas” is now welcoming new voices (confident amateurs or those who just like to sing in the shower) to sign up for an exciting choral project this autumn.

The Chesterfield project will culminate in a spectacular Christmas concert in the magnificent church of Saint Mary and All Saints (the Crooked Spire) on 3rd December, which will get everyone into the festive mood.

There will be four rehearsals, led by musical director Andy Booth, whose work as a conductor, arranger and composer is known nationally and internationally. We are also extremely lucky to have acclaimed new soprano Jane Burnell joining us for the concert. Jane is a recent graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music, who has recently been dazzling audiences at the Buxton International Festival.

Rehearsals are guaranteed to be inspiring, inclusive and lots of fun – no auditions needed. All participants will be given a CD with the music, but it will also be available to digitally download.

Jane Burnell

You will be perfecting many of your seasonal favourites ready to impress your family and friends. This project will be an unforgettable experience!

“You will be surprised by what you can achieve in just a few rehearsals in this environment”, says Andy Booth. “This project is about making music to a high standard, but also about building community, joy, and confidence through singing.”

Rehearsals start on 3rd September and will be held at Loundsley Green Community Centre, Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield S40 4QU.

Andy Booth will also be leading “Project Sing: Songs for Christmas” in many other towns and cities across the north of England this autumn. Everyone will be rehearsing the same Christmas songs, and each town or city will host its own memorable concert: celebrating Christmas together!

Andy Booth

So if you’re up for some Christmas magic, please go to www.cre8ivestation.com/projectsing/chesterfield to find out more and book your place.

For further information, please contact Andy Booth or one of the team at [email protected]

Cre8ive Station is a music production company led by Andy Booth. It builds music experiences through ambitious and accessible performance opportunities. Recent projects have included performances in Disneyland (Florida and Paris), singing in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, and concerts throughout the north of England.In October 2025, Andy will be taking a group of his singers to perform at the world-famous Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.