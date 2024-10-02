Chesterfield charity is encouraging people to make Christmas magical this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning arts charity, Junction Arts is launching a new Christmas campaign that will bring friends and families together for festive craft sessions while raising money to fund future projects in the local community.

Making Christmas Magical promises to bring the feel-good factor back to the festive season by bringing people together to create homemade, sustainable Christmas decorations. All money raised through the activities will fund future Junction Arts projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is working in partnership with local businesses to stage creative events, including bauble painting at Vicar Lane’s Street Spirit and wreath making with Bloomin’ Hot florists. People wanting to get involved can also host their own Christmas craft event at home, by ordering a garland-making kit online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Bowdler, Relationship Fundraiser at Junction Arts said: “Making Christmas Magical has so many benefits! People who take part will spend quality time with friends and family, improve their wellbeing by getting creative, make something beautiful to take home and, as if that wasn’t enough, they will be helping to fund community art projects in their local area! It’s a lovely festive campaign that will get everyone in the mood for Christmas while securing good stuff for the coming year.

Wreath Making with Junction Arts

“Junction Arts is a charity, we rely on donations and fundraising to stage events and projects, that improve people’s lives through art. Our programmes do everything from preventing isolation to helping young people reach their potential. I hope that people will connect with the campaign and make their Christmas magical!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Making Christmas Magical workshop is bauble painting at Street Spirit, in Vicar Lane on the 7th of November. Tickets cost £30 and include two baubles, art materials, festive drinks and mince pies.

Wreath-making sessions with Bloomin’ Hot will take place at West Studios on the 28th of November and the 3rd of December. The cost for this activity is £45 per person and includes all materials and refreshments.

People are also invited to host their own Christmas crafting events at home by buying a pack from the Junction Arts Etsy page, tips and advice on how to host your event can be downloaded from the Junction Arts website.

All profits from the events will be used to fund community arts projects in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.

For more information visit: junctionarts.org/making-christmas-magical/