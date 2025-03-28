Copies of my books which is available paperback, ebook, and hardback

I have lived in Chesterfield all my life. I’m 50 years old and have chronic health conditions.

When my son was little, I always used to make up stories for him that featured him.

Then work and being a single mum took over and I stopped writing, but during lockdown as my husband and I had to totally isolate and I was recovering from a total hysterectomy.

I decided to write down an idea I had had for a long time for a book, this took me a while as I could only do it in small amounts, then getting the courage to edit and put myself out there.

I self published through a company that cost me a lot of money and the service was not good. This was April last year when it went live.

Luckily in September last year, I was signed by a small traditional publishing company for the series of books. They have been amazing and the new and improved book will be launching on 25th April 2025. Nearly a year to its first release.

I have been able to get a book launch /signing event on 25th April at the Little Castle restaurant on Markham Vale. I will be there from 12noon onwards, with copies of my books and merchandise as well as a raffle (the profit of the raffle will be donated to British Heart Foundation, as we lost my step-son 10 years ago unexpectedly to cardiomyopathy).