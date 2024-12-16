Charity fundraiser runs 5km every day in December for calm

Local charity fundraiser, Nick Fearnett, is currently midway through a final fundraising and awareness challenge for 2024.

The fundraiser, who has already completed several charity challenges during the year, is running 5km every day throughout December for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

Nick, contract manager for Everyone Active the award-winning leisure company which manages Etwall and Green Bank Leisure Centres on behalf of South Derbyshire District Council, chose to support the charity to promote positive wellbeing at a time of the year when many people struggle.

CALM offers support, advice and information to people who are struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts. The charity also campaigns against the stigma and silence around suicide and promotes positive wellbeing.

A bad weather run on the treadmill at Nick’s local Everyone Active centre.

Despite being relatively active, Nick says the challenge is not easy. He does not usually run every day and has found it tricky to fit the time to run in on busy days. He initially planned to run outside daily but has allowed himself to use the treadmill for safety, when the weather is especially bad.

After one particularly busy day he ended up running loops near his home at 10pm, and also celebrated his birthday with a 5am alarm! “We’re usually up early with our young daughters but I had a full day ahead and as we’d planned to go out in the evening, I knew I had to get out for the 5km first thing or it wouldn’t happen. It was different for me being outside before the rest of world woke up,” he said.

Nick kicked off the challenge with a Santa Fun Run. “I was under the impression the run was a 5km event, but it turned out to be only 3km. I ended up running through the finish line, grabbing my medal and carrying on. It was also the Christmas market so the town centre was packed, and I had to keep waving my medal at people who thought I was either late for the race start or completely lost!” he explained.

The majority of his runs have been undertaken solo. “I think it’s important to experience the alone time of running in this challenge for CALM,” he added, although he is always keen to run or meet up before or afterwards with anyone who wants to share a few miles. “It’s extra motivation for me, and might be a healthy distraction for someone to chat.”

You can reach out to Nick and support him at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nickfearnettrun5kmeveryday?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL