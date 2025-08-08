Build It event at Crich Tramway Village

Families on trams at Crich Tramway Village.
Crich Tramway Village is hosting their Build It event on Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th August with the help of their friends at Fairy Bricks.

The event features everyone’s favourite building bricks, LEGO®, and visitors can help to create a giant mosaic resulting in an amazing image.

Visitors can collect their bricks and start building the mosaic from 10am on the Monday and it will be completed around mid-day on the Tuesday.

For the youngsters, there will be ‘brick pits’ in the Exhibition Hall where they can have fun amongst the LEGO® bricks.

Children playing in the Brick Pits at Build It 2024 at Crich Tramway Village.

The soft play area is also open as usual, and the vintage trams will be running from 10.30am to 4.00pm.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said: “The event, run in conjunction with Fairy Bricks, has proved so popular over the last few years, with a different mosaic created each year. Visitors enjoy the fact that they can really get involved in its creation and take photos of the image when complete, as a lasting memory.”

The activity is included in the price of your admission ticket and valid return tickets may be used. For ticket prices visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events

