Storytelling for grown-ups is back in Derbyshire town

Peter Chand will present a heady collection of his favourite traditional stories, some of which he has collected from India, at the Imperial Rooms on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Expect a mouth-watering blend of evocative, dark, and thoughtful tales from the Indian sub-continent, as relevant today as they have ever be, in Peter’s presentation titled Tales From The Motherland.

Peter has family in India where he collects stories and translates them into English. He also has an increasing number of world stories which he tells in schools, festivals, libraries, theatres and cultural events.

From Southall to Singapore, Dublin to Delhi, Tyneside to Toronto, and many a place in between, Peter has enthralled audiences with his tales.

Peter has been honoured for his achievements by being chosen as one of the 100 Masters in England, an award which celebrates creativity and excellence within the Black Country.

Music during the evening will be provided by the house band Cage Of Crows.

After such a long break, Matlock Storytelling Cafe has made a few changes to its usual operations. The kitchen will not be open and guests are invited to bring their own drink and refreshments but not noisy snacks such as crisps. Audience members are encouraged to take a lateral flow test before attending.

Tickets should be booked in advance and cost £7 per person. Go to https://buytickets.at/matlockstorytellingcafe

Doors open at 7pm and the storytelling and music will begin at 7.30pm.