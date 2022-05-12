Newton Faulkner will air stripped-back songs in Derbyshire theatre during Feels Like Home tour

Newton Faulkner will be performing at Buxton Opera House on October 4 as part of his Feels Like Home tour of the UK.

Newton said: “On the forthcoming UK tour, I’ll be focusing on the songs that work best with just a vocal and guitar part and no musical multi-tasking or loops.

"I’m sure there are some big songs I have never thought of stripping back, but the ones I can’t wait to play are Longshot, Against The Grain, I'm Not Giving Up Yet, Never Alone, Been Here Before, Waiting On You and obviously Feels Like Home. Most of these songs I very rarely play on tour!”

As a noted alumnus of Guildford’s Academy of Contemporary Music – not to mention a seasoned tutor, workshop leader and bootcamp guest – the Newton Faulkner Guitar Academy set to launch later this year is a logical progression.

“Playing has made me so happy for so long and I want to pass that on,” he said. “But music theory is a huge topic and if you’re just thrown in, it puts a lot of people off. The Guitar Academy is about streamlining everything you need to have the most fun, work stuff out by ear and get deep in – but to the fun stuff – as quickly as possible.”

Newton, who is 37, shot to fame with the top ten hit Dream Catch Me from his chart-topping, double platinum-selling debut album Hand Built by Robots in 2007.

His seventh studio long-player Interference (of Light), recorded in isolation during lockdown, was released last August and the following month Newton played at Castleton’s Peak Cavern.

Newton made his first foray into musical theatre six years ago when he was cast as Johnny in the musical American Idiot, which is based on songs from the band Green Day, playing the role in the West End and on a UK tour. Two years later he starred as the Sung Thoughts of the Journalist in the 40th anniversary musical version of Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds.