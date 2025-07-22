Derbyshire healer shares bestseller list with Jay Shetty in global book charts

Local transformational healer Donna Louise Hicklin, is one of 18 inspiring co-authors featured in a new book that’s taken the global book charts by storm, which shines a light on the expertise and stories of professionals who have all experienced transformations and are here to share what they’ve learnt with others.

'When Hearts Heal’ is a groundbreaking new book that has soared to the top of international bestseller charts, even surpassing influential leaders such as Jay Shetty and appearing alongside Gabor Maté, the renowned expert in trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development.

The book has struck a chord globally achieving multiple No.1 best selling spots in the UK, Australian, Italian and German Amazon charts, and a No.2 status in America and Canada.

This powerful collection of transformational stories is curated by multi-award winning founder of The School of Healing Mastery, Natasha Leigh Bray and features The Secret’s Joe Vitale.

Donna Hicklin, Derbyshire-based Energy Healer and Spiritual Coach, Empowers Ambitious Women to Activate Self-Love, Embrace Worthiness, and Unlock Their True Potential

Led by Natasha Leigh Bray’s unique HeartHealing™ methodology, a blend of psychology, spirituality, and trauma-informed coaching, the anthology features experts from across the globe, including Donna, 41, alongside others from the UK, Australia, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Italy, and the USA. Together, the co-authors aim to heal millions of hearts worldwide and inspire readers to reclaim their emotional well-being so they can live, love and lead differently.

A local voice with a global message

Donna Louise Hicklin, a transformational healer based in Derby, contributed the chapter titled The Heart Of Limitless Potential. In it, she shares powerful insights into why so many of us feel stuck, play small, and struggle to access our true capabilities. Drawing from her own journey through mental health challenges, her intuitive gifts, and extensive healing training, Donna reveals what really holds us back from creating a life of peace, love, joy, health, and abundance — and why it’s not our fault that we haven’t arrived there yet.

She offers practical tools and wisdom to help others shift into expansion and reclaim their worth. As a gifted intuitive and energy healer, Donna channels deep insight and soul wisdom to support profound transformation in others. She has lived the journey herself — keeping small, avoiding action, and battling stress, severe anxiety, and feelings of deep not-enoughness — until she turned it all around. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur running a business that is not only her passion, but her life’s mission.

The global #1 bestselling book When Hearts Heal, featuring Donna Hicklin’s story, is now available on Amazon. All launch profits are supporting the UK charity Little Lives.

Her message powerfully aligns with the book’s purpose: to support readers in understanding and healing emotional trauma so they can experience deep, lasting transformation.

“Our potential is limitless, as our souls are limitless. We all have innate power to expand — we were put on Earth that way, and that will never change. We just sometimes forget,” said Donna.

Proceeds from the ‘When Hearts Heal’ launch will be donated to Little Lives UK, a charity dedicated to providing counselling and technology support to disadvantaged children.

About Donna Louise Hicklin

Donna Hicklin, a transformational energy healer and spiritual coach from Derbyshire, with a copy of When Hearts Heal, the new global best-selling book featuring her story and wisdom.

Donna Louise Hicklin is a Transformational HeartHealer™ and Energy Healer based in Derby, offering her services both in-person and online worldwide. Her mission is to activate the absolute truth within women — that they are more than enough, that they are worthy, deserving, and fully capable of creating more for themselves and their lives. Through her work, Donna helps women unlock their limitless potential, knowing that this healing ripple creates lasting change — empowering families, inspiring children, and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

To learn more, visit www.donnalouisehealing.com

The book is available on AMAZON now.