Attend our next recruitment event on 21 and 22 October

Community Matters

Local people who are looking for work are encouraged to come along to our next recruitment event taking place at the Town Hall in Chesterfield on 21 and 22 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment event will provide an opportunity to engage directly with employers from a wide range of sectors and to learn more about their approaches to recruitment.

On Tuesday 21 October, from 1pm to 4pm attendees will have the chance to meet employers, gain an insight into how they recruit new staff and better understand how to meet their requirements for employment through the application and interview process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the second day, from 9am to 12pm, people will be able to attend employer-led workshops focusing on recruitment and career pathways. These sessions will provide further information about available roles and offer the opportunity to apply for current vacancies.

Both days of the event are free to attend and those looking for work are welcome to drop in – no booking is needed. If people would like to attend one or more of the workshops on the second day it is advised to come along on the first day to meet the employers who will be presenting the workshops, learn more about the vacancies they have to offer and to book a place.

A range of employers will be present, including roles in the public sector, care sector and many more sectors. Employers attending the event include Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS, Derbyshire Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service, East Midlands Combined County Authority and several social care providers.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council and vice chair of the Skills and Employment Partnership, said: “This recruitment event is a great opportunity for people to engage directly with employers, as well as finding out more about training and education pathways from local providers. This is also a good chance to get practical careers support and guidance, which is something that could really help people to either move jobs, change careers or take their first steps into the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a council we want to ensure that everyone can benefit from a growing local economy and through working in partnership with businesses and the community sector we can help local people develop the skills to progress in their careers or access new opportunities as they become available.”

Brian Grant from Joined Up Careers, which is part of Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We are delighted to be working this year in partnership with Chesterfield Borough Council to showcase the work of employers and providers on making opportunities available to all across the Chesterfield area. The Inclusive Recruitment Festival continues this important work on widening participation in employment and improving inclusion to help employers represent the true diversity of the local population.

“We are aware of the invaluable contribution that all members of our diverse local communities can make. Our aim is to improve access to employment and career opportunities as well as to sources of advice and support.

“Although we represent the health and social care system across Derbyshire, we are committed to working with employers from all sectors to help tackle the barriers that often face individuals when trying to secure employment. We invite everyone to attend the festival and to take advantage of this new event in the recruitment calendar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about this event, or for any general enquiries, please email [email protected] or contact [email protected]

If you are a local employer and would like to attend the event to engage with those looking for work, please contact: [email protected]

This event has been organised by Joined Up Careers on behalf of Joined Up Care Derbyshire and is supported by Chesterfield Borough Council.