Derbyshire artist is selling 20 paintings to aid Macmillan Cancer Research in memory of teenage friend

James Preston is raising money for the Macmillan Cancer Trust, in memory of a teenage roadie who died from the disease, through the sale of 20 of his paintings.

James Preston is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity when 20 of his artworks go under the hammer in the online auction today (Wednesday, January 12).

The Duffield artist’s paintings have been shown in private collections around the world including including Tokyo, Zurich, Italy and Spain,

Faye Dodsley, art valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Being a creative soul, James has for many years played lead guitar in various rock bands, both professionally and just for fun. Sadly, one of his roadies died at a very young age of this devastating disease many years ago. James has never forgotten and, like many others, wanted to support this important charity.

Swarkestone Reservoir by James Preston is estimated to raise £40-£100 at auction.

“He is delighted to offer these selected artworks for others to enjoy, safe in the knowledge that all proceeds will aid a particularly good cause. Together, the paintings could sell for around £3,500.

“His work is inspired by Derbyshire but the oil paintings on offer also include coastal scenes, a lazy river, lily pads, a woodland scene with a squirrel and Christmas cake.

“With estimates range from as little as £40-£100, people can potentially buy an original piece of artwork at a very affordable piece – and support cancer research.”