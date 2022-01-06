Chatsworth showcase for Peak District Artisans' pottery and paintings

Chesterfield ceramacist Vivienne Sillar with a pigeon she created during lockdown

Twenty members of Peak District Artisans (PDA) are putting their wares on show from January 15 to March 13, 2022.

Catriona Hall, who has a studio on the edge of the High Peak moors, will display a new range of Chatsworth inspired folk art. She said: "The honey stone walls of the Chatsworth Stables Shop will be a fabulous backdrop for this eclectic mix of PDA artists showing a taste of our wares from Vivienne Sillar's strokable birds to Ingrid Karlsson's folkloric pictures".

Karin Sheldon will display gemstones, Jill Ray will exhibit layered landscapes and newcomer Lottie Adams will unveil her linocuts.

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson's paintings are inspired by the landscapes of the Peak District where she lives and works.

Rebecca Perry will show her graffiti inspired cups and bowls, Thomas Petit's glass with its swirling landscaped inspired patterns will be on display and Penny Withers will exhibit her landscape influenced pottery pieces.

Alison Wake will display freehand embroidery landscapes and Joanna Allen will show her crepe de chine scarves with their mythical themes.

Sue Nichol and Cath Dunn will show their oils, Sandra Orme will exhibit her atmospheric pastels and newcomer Jo Polmear will display her semi abstract landscape pictures.

Roger Allen's realistic landscapes will vie with Ian Daisley's photographic depictions.

Rebecca Parry produces her ceramic ware at a studio in Sheffield (photo: Ian Daisley).

Kathryn Watson's fantastical pots will be available to view as will Rachel Evans’ wicker baskets and Phil Cox's miniature architectural orms.

Peak District Artisans members are selected for outstanding creative work in their field, with many award winning and internationally recognised for excellence in their particular discipline. They work in a diverse range of media encompassing everything from glass to giclee, wood to watercolours, clay to cloisonne and more.

Members source raw materials from local suppliers for their artistic needs wherever possible, supporting the local economy and celebrating the Peak District in the resulting art.