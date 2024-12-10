A little light music in Chesterfield Market Hall with Peter Shepherd
Peter, who is the Organist and Choirmaster at St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield, performed an extensive set of seasonal and lounge jazz music as part of the programme of Music in the Market Hall.
The Music in the Market Hall is a programme of local musicians playing every Tuesday afternoon from 1.30-3.30pm throughout December and January.
Many of the customers stopped to comment on the quality of the music - “It was just lovely and so charming to sit and have a coffee with such quality of music being played” and another said “I just popped in to get my watch repaired and was treated with world class piano playing by Peter - it made such a positive difference.”
The scheme has been co-ordinated by Brian and Vanessa Towndrow of Charles Hedley. Vanessa said: “It’s so good to support local musicians and it adds such a great atmosphere in the Market Hall. I would urge people to wander down on Tuesday afternoon and have a coffee, browse the shops and listen to the music - you won’t be disappointed.”
Local market trader and councillor Ed Fordham, who has been supporting the scheme said “We have an amazing music story in Chesterfield - Peter is one of the most accomplished musicians in the town and is a top flight organist and pianist. If you haven’t heard him play, come along and listen. It’s impressive.”
Future dates and performers are:
December 2024
17th Peter Shepherd
24th Becky Lomas
January 2025
7th Becky Lomas
14th Josh Roe-Parkin
21st Josh Roe-Parkin
28th Josh Roe-Parkin