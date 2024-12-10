A little light music in Chesterfield Market Hall with Peter Shepherd

Customers of the Chesterfield Market Hall were treated to a feast of light music from leading local musician Peter Shepherd this Tuesday.

Peter, who is the Organist and Choirmaster at St Mary and All Saints, Chesterfield, performed an extensive set of seasonal and lounge jazz music as part of the programme of Music in the Market Hall.

The Music in the Market Hall is a programme of local musicians playing every Tuesday afternoon from 1.30-3.30pm throughout December and January.

Many of the customers stopped to comment on the quality of the music - “It was just lovely and so charming to sit and have a coffee with such quality of music being played” and another said “I just popped in to get my watch repaired and was treated with world class piano playing by Peter - it made such a positive difference.”

Organist of the Crooked Spire, Peter Shepherd bringing a little light music and atmosphere to Chesterfield Market Hall on a Tuesday

The scheme has been co-ordinated by Brian and Vanessa Towndrow of Charles Hedley. Vanessa said: “It’s so good to support local musicians and it adds such a great atmosphere in the Market Hall. I would urge people to wander down on Tuesday afternoon and have a coffee, browse the shops and listen to the music - you won’t be disappointed.”

Local market trader and councillor Ed Fordham, who has been supporting the scheme said “We have an amazing music story in Chesterfield - Peter is one of the most accomplished musicians in the town and is a top flight organist and pianist. If you haven’t heard him play, come along and listen. It’s impressive.”

Future dates and performers are:

December 2024

17th Peter Shepherd

24th Becky Lomas

January 2025

7th Becky Lomas

14th Josh Roe-Parkin

21st Josh Roe-Parkin

28th Josh Roe-Parkin