Training for change – My Triathlon Fundraising Challenge

My name is Savvy, and this year I’m taking on the challenge of completing four triathlons between April and September to raise vital funds for ActionAid—a global charity working to end violence, fight poverty, and empower women and girls around the world.

The four events I’ve committed to are the Notts Tri, Keswick Mountain Festival Triathlon, Ullswater Triathlon, and East Leake Triathlon. Each one pushes me in different ways—some include swimming in open water or cycling or running on more challenging, hilly terrain.

For millions of women and girls, daily life is a constant struggle. Many go without clean water, education, or basic sanitary products. ActionAid works to change that by providing emergency support, access to education, skills training, and resources to combat period poverty—offering women and girls the chance to build safer, more independent lives.

This journey has only been made possible because of the generous local businesses who’ve stepped up to help cover my entry costs. Their support means I can focus on raising as much as possible for this incredible cause.

I’d love for you to be part of this mission. Every donation, no matter the amount, helps bring real change to someone’s life. And if you’re not able to donate, simply sharing my campaign means the world.

To donate or find out more, please visit - https://www.justgiving.com/page/savvy-wright-actionaid

To follow my journey, you’ll find me on Instagram and Facebook at @savvyxactionaid.

To learn more about ActionAid’s work, visit - www.actionaid.org.uk

Thank you so much for your support.

Together, we can make a lasting difference.