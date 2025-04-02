Penny's Walk for Autism

Penny Wright from Eastwood stepped up to the Walk for Autism challenge 2025, helping to raise funds to support autism projects across the UK and Ireland, and improve the quality of life of people with autism.

Penny walked for the third year in support of her son Freddie who was diagnosed ASD and ADHD in 2022 and for every other autistic individual.

Penny will join thousands of people across the UK and Ireland who will be walking 10,000 steps a day for eight days, raising valuable funds for autistic people and their families. The challenge is part of the seventh annual Walk for Autism campaign. The walking week begins on March 26, and ends on World Autism Awareness Day, April 2. To challenge herself even further and raise even more donations, Penny decided to add some further walking challenges into the mix. On the Saturday, herself and her two children, Freddie age 7 and Harriet age 4, scaled Mam Tor in Derbyshire. Mam Tor translates to ‘Mother hill’. Then on Mothering Sunday she completed the Derbyshire Three Peaks with a small group and guide, which was a 21 x mile hike reaching the three highest peaks in Derbyshire: Kinder Scout, Bleaklow Head and Higher Shelf Stones. Penny adds "I’m completely dedicated to raising as much awareness and acceptance around neurodiversity as possible to improve the lives of all individuals and with the hope of us eventually achieving a fully inclusive world".

Last year, over 9,000 wonderful walkers stepped up to the challenge of Walk for Autism 2024. Together, they raised an amazing £797,332 and totalled 365.1 million steps.

These essential funds have supported thousands of autistic individuals and funded many projects, which encourage the pursuit of specialised interests, promote physical activity and help autistic adults and children to socialise in supportive communities. The team at Walk for Autism plan to support even more projects next year and the support of Penny and many others like her is essential to achieving that goal.

Autism affects more than 700,000 people in the UK and Ireland. It’s so important that we help as many of those people as we can by raising vital funds for autism projects and by developing the acceptance and understanding of autism in our communities.

Walk for Autism Fundraising Manager, Liz Oakley said: “This campaign is one of the biggest events of the year at Autism Initiatives Group. The campaign is so special to our team, as we see how much of an impact it makes every year. It really does help to improve the quality of life of the people we support. It’s also a brilliant opportunity to spend time outdoors and improve mental and physical wellbeing. It’s important to us that the challenge is inclusive to all abilities, so whether you opt for short walks each day, walk the dog with family and friends, or take on a long-distance hike, the challenge can work around you. Walk for Autism also includes steps from everyday activities, so every step counts and makes a difference.”

Walk for Autism is a campaign led by charity Autism Initiatives Group, which works to improve the lives of autistic people and their families across the UK and Ireland. The organisation was founded in the 1970s by Pat Minshull, a dedicated mother of a child with autism. four years ago, the charity proudly celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

If you would like to support Penny's Fundraiser and Walk for Autism, Penny's fundraising link is below:

https://fundraise.autisminitiatives.org/s/15244/30614

Penny, Freddie and Harriet at the top of Mam Tor

Penny and her walking buddies: Rachael, Claire, Dawn, Sue and Hannah