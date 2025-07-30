New hope for South Derbyshire's historic buildings thanks to heritage charity

Following the successful completion of pilot phases in Amber Valley and Derby City, the Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) are delighted to announce the expansion of their innovative project aimed at protecting endangered heritage buildings to South Derbyshire this August, thanks to a £207,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Derbyshire “Buildings at Risk” (B@R) initiative was first introduced to the public at a special event in Belper on Thursday, 24th October 2024. Since then, over 100 committed volunteers have helped to complete over 1000 surveys of Grade II listed buildings, with the help of a new digital app.

The app, which was developed by the West Midlands Historic Buildings Trust with support from Historic England, uses a colour coding system to categorise buildings by their state of repair. This allows volunteers to report structures that may need urgent attention. The information gathered will form an ongoing record, enabling DHBT to address risks early on and prioritise particularly vulnerable buildings alongside their local authority partners.

A Growing Success

A close-up view of the Buildings at Risk app, showing the colour-coding system.

Anna Cluley, DHBT’s Heritage Development Officer and project coordinator, highlighted the exciting development of the project.

“We have had a fantastic response to our “Buildings at Risk” project in Amber Valley and Derby City,” Cluley explained. “We are extremely grateful to all the amazing volunteers who have supported the project so far and helped to make it a success. We are thrilled to be able to extend the survey area to include South Derbyshire thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and our partnership with South Derbyshire District Council. This means that even more local people will be able to benefit from this wonderful initiative, not to mention the positive impact it will have on the historic landscape of the county.”

Volunteering can be done at any time and at the individual’s own pace, making it a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to get involved with local history while spending time outdoors.

Strengthening Community Ties

DHBT Buildings at Risk volunteers surveying a Grade II listed building in Duffield.

DHBT is working closely with local councils and community groups to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the project.

In addition, the project aligns with efforts to improve health and wellbeing, encouraging people to spend more time outdoors whilst discovering more about their local history. The involvement of social prescribers ensures that the project not only helps to safeguard heritage but also promotes healthier, more active lifestyles.

Public Launch Events in South Derbyshire

Two public information sessions for all those interested in the project will take place on Monday 11th August in The Melbourne Room of the Melbourne Assembly Rooms from 6.30-8.30pm and on Tuesday 12th August in The Glaze Room of Sharpe’s Pottery Museum from 2-4pm. Attendees will be introduced to the B@R app and provided with initial training. These meetings offer the chance to speak with the DHBT team, get hands-on support with the app, and enjoy refreshments.

Following the project in South Derbyshire, the project will expand to other areas of the county. Interested individuals, even those outside the current survey area, are encouraged to register their interest via email at:

For further details on the project, visit the DHBT website and social media pages @dhbtrust or contact Anna Cluley on 07478 462857

It is with thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players that this project has been made possible.