Leicester Tigers coaching session held at Dronfield Rugby Club
The all-day session was for girls from Under 11 to Under 16 and catered for all abilities. It focused on skill development and gave those attending an opportunity to make new friends The coaches who represented Leicester Tigers were female role models and experienced community coaches.
As well as Dronfield Rugby Club members, representatives from other local teams were invited. Girls came from Dinnington, Sheffield Tigers, Chesterfield Panthers and Tupton Rugby Clubs. In addition, one girl attended having come all the way from Tokyo to watch Japan participate in the Women’s Rugby World Cup
Fortunately, the weather was ideal and the girls attending went through various skills and got training hints tailored to their individual needs. It was also an opportunity for the girls to mix socially as many will be up against each other in the coming season, playing for opposing teams!!
Three of the Dronfield Girls team, Josephine, Emily and Harriet attended another training camp organised by Doncaster Knights Rugby Club. Here they learnt more advanced techniques to develop their individual skills, agility and speed and participated in competitive challenges.
To coincide with the Women’s World Cup Dronfield Rugby Club will be welcoming girls from local Brownies and Guides groups to taster sessions. This will give girls an introduction to rugby and hopefully some of them once they realise how much fun they can have, will decide to join Dronfield’s ever-increasing squads. Training for the new season starts at Gosforth Fields, Dronfield on Thursday 4th September. More information about the Dronfield Girls Rugby can be found on their Facebook page.