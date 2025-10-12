Lee scores four tries as Dronfield Rugby Club’s 1st XV gain another convincing victory

So far this season they had managed to gain maximum points in each of their fixtures.

Their opponents this week were near neighbours Matlock who always provide tough opposition. especially on their home ground at Cromford Meadows. At present they lie in sixth place in the league with two wins and two losses. When the two sides met for the corresponding fixture last season Dronfield came away with a 10-20 victory.

Conditions were much more conducive to open rugby than in the last few games, hopefully giving Dronfield the opportunity to use their strong attacking style of play. However, from the initial kick-off Matlock showed that they would be a determined unit playing their customary forward- based approach to attack They started to test Dronfield’s resolve but Dronfield held firm and relieved the initial pressure when they were awarded a penalty.

After ten minutes and with their first real opportunity to attack, Dronfield were to score. Jake Steade’s weighted and well- placed kick ahead led to a kick chase with Lee Monks out sprinting the Matlock players to be first to ground the ball over the line. The unconverted try giving the visitors a 0-5 lead. Soon after Lee Monks was to score once more.

This time it was Andy Hodgson who created the opportunity. His midfield break and well-timed pass putting Lee in the clear to score. The try was converted by Jake Steade to increase the lead to 0-10 Dronfield looked dangerous with the ball in hand and their confidence and variety in attack was demonstrated once more. Full back Tainne Finn jinking through to score – 0-17.

More opportunities to score came their way mainly through Dronfield’s ability to recycle ball at speed giving the backs time and space. Reika Mahmid on hand to score out wide.

The accurate conversion increased the lead to 0-24 and Dronfield had gained a try bonus point at this early stage of the game.With the referee indicating the final play of the half it was the home side who were rewarded for their endeavours with inter-passing leading to their try

As the second half began Dronfield led 5-24 but this was to change soon after. Another good counter- ruck and quick accurate passes found George Finlay with room to use his speed and agility and score out wide Another Jake Steade conversion meant that the lead was now 5-31.

Dronfield were playing with great confidence when they were in possession and some of their attacking moves were of a very high standard. Their ability to move the ball wide and create opportunities for team mates was commendable. A second try for Reika Mahmid was possible only through the involvement and unselfishness of firstly George Finlay and the Jake Steade. It was now 5-36.

Dronfield appeared to be in total control with their backs grateful for the hard work in defence being put in by all the forwards. Stan Hoare, Greg and Joe Cooke, Adam Davies and Nathan Hind all deserving a special mention for their tackle count. It was fitting that fellow forward Lee Monks should be the next to score, his third of the afternoon, as he was having his best game in a Dronfield shirt since joining the club at the beginning of the season

The next phase of the game was somewhat disappointing for Dronfield who have built up a reputation, over the last few seasons, for being superb in defence. They let Matlock back into the game with a series of defensive errors and most unlike Dronfield, poor tackling. Matlock took advantage of these lapses with two tries to bring the score to 19-41

Dronfield however soon regained the initiative and when Jake Steade’s scored after being half -tackled close to the line, there was a lack of self-control from players on both sided and a melee ensued, This resulted in a player from both sides receiving a yellow card.

As the game moved onto the final quarter Lee Monks, not for the first time during the match, was in the right place at the right time, to score his fourth try of the afternoon much to the delight of team mates and Dronfield supporters. A successful conversion meant Dronfield led 19-53. Credit should go to Matlock who continued to battle to the end of the match and their reward was to score the final try.

Dronfield had won by 24-53 and remain in top spot with maximum points. Next week they played one of the matches that could decide the outcome of the league. Melbourne, currently in third place travel to Gosforth Fields in a game that will feature as part of Dronfield Rugby Club’s fund -raising weekend for Ashgate Hospice. Why not come along and support both a local club and a very worthwhile charity?

