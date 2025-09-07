Dronfield Stags beaten by Belper 1st XV despite a second half recovery

Dronfield Stags competing for possession

Dronfield Stags, the Rugby Club’s second XV, started their league season with a home fixture against Belper 1st XV. Both sides found themselves in a rearranged Counties 3 Midlands East (NW) league that consisted of seven Notts/Derbys 1st XV’s and four other top Notts/Derbys clubs 2nd XV including Derby 2nd XV

With Belper 1st XV finishes last season’s league in second place and Dronfield Stags in third a competitive match was anticipated. The last occasion that Belper 1st XV played at Gosforth Fields was in last season’s NLD Cup Competition when the Dronfield Stags gained an extra time victory 19-14.

Dronfield Stags started the game well building pressure inside Belper’s 22 but it quickly became apparent that the physical size and power of the Belper pack was going to become a prominent feature of the match. Belper scored three converted tries inside the opening 25 minutes due to their physical dominance and also poor tackling from the Stags

To their credit Dronfield pulled back six points through two successful penalty kicks slotted over by Luke Nicholson. Just before half time Belper scored another converted try leaving the half time score 6-31 to the visitors.

Luke Nicholson successful with a penalty kick

With the slope in their favour second half, the Stags were hoping for an improved performance. Although Belper did score soon after the break, colt Will Redmayne on his senior debut brought some much-needed intensity to the home side’s game, carrying the ball with intent and finding gaps in the Belper defence. His positivity was rewarded with a try duly converted by Luke Nicholson bringing the score now to 13-38. Dronfield continued to press and midway through the second half Charlie Richardson scored an unconverted try. It was now 18-38. Paul Hurst came close to scoring again for Dronfield but unfortunately the last points of the game, against the run of play, went to Belper leaving the final score 18-45

A positive outcome from the game for the Dronfield Stags was the senior debuts for colts Joe Webb, George Myhill Will Redmayne and Callum Daughtry. It was unfortunate that Dronfield’s first fixture of the season was against one of the favourites for promotion. They should, however, feel confident that success will come their way in some of their future league fixtures. Next week they are at home once more this time