Dronfield Rugby Club’s mini and junior season is up and running

The Minis were involved in Tag Rugby at Gosforth Fields on Sunday morning, developing basic skills in a fun and positive environment.

The Junior Girls teams travelled down to Ilkeston for ‘The Pick Up and Play Festival’. With numbers depleted due to Women’s World Cup attendance, Poppy, Emily, Belle and Charlotte teamed up with Mansfield at Under 14 Level and won two of their three matches. Esme and Livy from Dronfield’s Under 12 squad played for a Barbarians team. Overall, it was a good opener for the girls who are keen for the season to start properly (Reported by Emily Parkin)

In the Junior Boys teams some age groups, including the Under 11’s, were still involved in early season training with the focus on strength word, pad drills,and attack v defence.

The Under 14’s Boys travelled to Mosborough for their season’s opener against a sizeable Mosborough outfit. The first half was hotly contested with Dronfield being on the wrong side of the penalty count. However, they stuck to their systems with Luther, Tommy, Harry and George outstanding in the contact.

The deadlock was finally broken with a turn-over from back-row duo, Eddie making his debut for the club and stalwart Seth. The ball was offloaded from a Kasper carry for Owen to score. With a very dominant scrum, Dronfield scored four tries in the first half with the backs running good lines from training plays and good reactionary play from kick returns and turnovers

The second half saw the boys continue to play with energy and line speed. Our shape once again created opportunities and attacks were converted by Kasper, Ollie, Dexter and Noah along with good kicks from the tee by Charlie and Ollie. Our impressive front five kept Mosborough’s momentum at bay right through to the final whistle. Superb defence kept a clean sheet over the 50 minutes.

A mature performance from the squad, a special mention to Eddie who was superb in his first game for the club playing in the back-row. Despite some outstanding performances in the forwards, it was our half backs Charlie and Harry who brought control and direction to the game. – each gaining a man of the match award. This victory should give the team confidence for the season ahead (Reported by Pete Walker)

The Boys Under-15 team after a pre-season friendly match against Southwell which they won convincingly 0-44, welcomed old adversaries Matlock to Gosforth Fields. Dronfield knew that this would be a far more testing match and that they would have to match their opponents with discipline, technique, and a clinical conversion of opportunities.

Matlock started with strong attacking down the slope with driving phases in Dronfield’s 22 before going over for an early try. Dronfield responded positively, gaining territory from the restart and threatening the Matlock line. A missed opportunity to release our back line on the open side led to a turn-over. A deep clearance from Matlock was the start of a period of play in Dronfield’s 22, resulting in a converted try close to the posts Matlock were formidable in the scrum with their powerful pack frequently securing ball for their athletic backs. At half time the visitors led 0-17

In the second half Matlock continued to be too strong for Dronfield especially at the breakdown, frequently obtaining turnovers. In the final ten minutes, a scrum in Dronfield’s 22 lead to the try of the match, this time scored by the home side. Quick ball from the scrum allowed our backs to explode into action.

Harry making a break on the open side with both Alex P and then Alfie in support before Ben surged over to score a well-deserved try which was converted by Josh. In the final minutes Matlock’s No 10-burst clear to score.

At the end of the game Matlock had gained a 727 victory All of Dronfield’s team had played with heart and determination against a tough athletic opponent but many positives can be taken from their gutsy performance. Their next match is away at Ilkeston (Reported by Kirk Myers)

If you would like more details of how someone can join one of our minis, boys or girls teams get in touch with Pete Walker on 07530 053402 . Dronfield 1st XV and Stags return to league action on Saturday Oct 4th. The firsts are at home against Leicester based side Belgrave whilst the Stags are away to league leaders Long Eaton 2nds.The 1sts will be hoping to maintain their 100% record and keep in top spot in their league whilst the Stags will hope to improve on their current seventh position.

1 . Contributed Dronfield Under 15's about to defend a Matlock lineout Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Dronfield Under 11's during a training season Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Dronfield Mini's have a break during training Photo: Submitted Photo Sales