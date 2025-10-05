Dronfield Rugby Club’s 1st XV in a rampant mood to stay as league leaders

Their opponents, at Gosforth Fields, were newly promoted Leicester-based side Belgrave. Last season they finished top of Counties One Midlands East (North) winning 20 of their 22 matches. Dronfield last played them in season 21/22 when in the corresponding fixture at home Dronfield gained a close 19-14 victory. This season Belgrave have lost one of their three opening matches and lie in sixth place. It was therefore once again expected to be a close match

For the third consecutive match, conditions were not conducive to expansive rugby with the strong wind and intermittent rain making handling difficult for both teams. Dronfield were able to field a strong squad with Jarman Langdon making his home league debut from the bench.

The home side played against the elements and up the slope in the first half. It was obvious from the onset that controlling a high ball would prove difficult and from the initial kick- off an error was made by a Belgrave forward A scoring opportunity on Dronfield’s first attack was wasted when possession at the breakdown was lost. The visitors had decided to make full use of high kicks ahead but Dronfield, on the whole, dealt with them with confidence.

Dronfield were attacking in their opponents 22 once more and when back row Adam Davies picked up and went on the blind side of a scrum possession was maintained with Dronfield moving the ball at speed across the field. Full back Tainne Finn joined the line and burst through a gap to score. With Jake Steade’s accurate conversion, the home side led 7-0. In the frequent scrums that occurred both sides had periods of dominance.

To their credit the visitors came back into the game soon after, with a long period of possession in Dronfield’s 22. After multiple phases and initially sold Dronfield defence, Belgrave were able to crash over from close range. With a successful conversion the scores were now tied at 7-7.

Both sides were deemed guilty of not releasing the ball after the tackle and were penalised. First Jake Steade increased the lead for the home side with a penalty and then this was cancelled out by a Belgrave penalty. The scores were now 10-10. As half-time approached, Dronfield became more dominant and were encamped in Belgrave’s half but found it difficult to penetrate their opponents defence in part due to th Dronfield’s handing errors.

The deadlock was finally broken when Chris Pond put an opportunist kick through and after a chase to the line, was first to ground the ball for a converted try . The home side now led 17-10 Soon after they were to score again. This time George Finlay ‘s speed and elusiveness brought him his try. Dronfield’s momentum remained and their confidence in attack grew. Lucas Rushton scored next following a clever kick through from Jake Steade – 27-10. Belgrave came back into the game using their heavy pack to instigate multiple phase attacks and on the stroke of half time they reduced the lead to 27-15 with another try scored from close range.

With the slope and swirling wind now in their favour, Dronfield began to gain the ascendancy and with Lee Monks very influential in rucks and mauls they were gaining even more possession. The first try of the half came from an alert Jake Steade who caught Belgrave on the back foot using his quick acceleration to sprint through to score. Dronfield now led 32-15.

Belgrave were increasingly showing signs of fatigue and were unable to match Dronfield ‘s ability to move up a gear in the final quarter of games. Play was now almost totally in Belgrave’s half of the field. Reika Mahmid was next to score with accurate inter-passing creating space for him. Another Dronfield score involved a well worked mid- field switch of play involving firstly Joe Duffy and then finished off with Joe Farrell being strong enough to power over the line. It was now 44-15 but Dronfield were not finished yet as they realised that points difference could be factor at the end of the season.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon came after prop Charlie Taylor was up in support to score. The final try of the afternoon was probably the best. It involved firstly a rampaging run by Jarman Langton then Nathan Hind. He made considerable ground taking Belgrave players clinging to him some distance, before off-loading to Tainne Finn who went over to score his second try of the afternoon.

The game finished with a convincing 56-15 victory for Dronfield. They remain unbeaten and in top spot,six points clear of second place West Bridgeford. Next week they travel the short distance to take on Matlock and will go into the game with confidence

