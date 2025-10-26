Dronfield Rugby Club U13’s gain excellent away win at Buxton

Dronfield Under 13's keep up their momentum

In cold and rainy conditions, Dronfield U13s rose to the challenge in their first outing of the season, taking a 10–7 try victory over Buxton.

The team came out flying, with the first try scored within two minutes and brilliant teamwork shining throughout.

New players including Jack and Lewis slotted in seamlessly, combining beautifully for several key plays, including a slick final try finished by Jack after breaks from Ray and Lewis. Try scorers were Jack (3), Ray (3), Lewis (2), Jacob, and Charlie. Jacob grabbed his first-ever try for the club and earned Forward of the Match, while Back of the Match went to Jack for his tireless tackles and line breaks.