Dronfield Rugby Club Stags continue their winning ways

By Peter Lowry
Contributor
Published 12th Oct 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Stags retain possession in defence
Stags retain possession in defence
Dronfield Stags next league opponents were Ashbourne. Dronfield were hoping to repeat last week’s excellent performance when they defeated Bakewell Mannerians 24-32 in an away fixture.

Playing at their home ground Gosforth Fields, they produced a strong display against an aggressive and physical Ashbourne side on a perfect day for rugby.

    Dronfield opened the scoring after a few minutes through Andy Chambers. He finished off a driving maul close to the line giving the home side a 5-0 lead The Stags doubled this lead after 20mins with James Atkinson going over after finding space down the short side. It was now 12-0 to Dronfield Ashbourne reduced the home side’s lead scoring from a chip over the top This brought the score to 12-7.

    Dronfield were having more possession and Paul Joyce increased the Stags lead scoring from another line out maul five metres out.-17-7

    Dronfield Stags with an attacking scrum
    Dronfield Stags with an attacking scrum

    Not for the first time Dronfield were unable to deal with deal with a kick ,this allowed Ashbourne to collect the bouncing ball and race over to score making it now 17-14

    Dronfield finished the half strongly and Freddie Richardson crashed over to give the Stags a 24-14 half time lead

    It was now Dronfield’s turn to attack down the slope and they became more dominant scoring four further tries. The game finished with the Stags winning by 48-26

    Final score 48-26 This had been a good performance by the Stags. Next up is a top of the table clash away at Long Eaton. With two consecutive victories under their belt, they with travel to South Derbyshire with confidence (Reported by Nick Scheinkonig)

    News you can trust since 1855
