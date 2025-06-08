Dronfield Rugby Club players receive top league honours
1st XV captain Jake Steade received his award for being the Top Points Scorer in RFU Midlands Regional Two (North). In league matches during the season he scored a total of 325 points which included 18 tries. He finished 96 points ahead of second placed Joel Haigh from Ilkeston RFC. The club was also proud that 1st XV winger Reika Mahmid finished the season as the Top Try Scorer in the league. He scored 24 tries one more than Henry Allen of Newark RFC . Reika needed to score five tries in the final league match of the season to finish in top place and he did just that in the home fixture against Tamworth!
Not to be outdone Dronfield Stags ( the club’s 2nd XV) had the Joint Top Try Scorer in RFU Counties 3 Midlands East (NW). Luke Nicholson finished on 21 tries ( the same number of tries as Jordan White of Tupton RFC
In what had been a very successful season for Dronfield it was difficult to select the winners of other honours as all four senior teams had shown strength in depth with many outstanding performances. However, after much deliberation the following awards were made
Player of the Season Chosen by the Coaching Team
Will Murray (1st XV) Will Binder (Stags ) Ryan Grear ( Colts) and Josh Shaw (Bucks and Greys)
Player of the Season Chosen by the Players
Jake Steade (1st XV) Jack Crawley (Stags) Joe Webb and George Myhill (Colts) and Chris Glossop (Bucks and Greys)
Additional Awards
Special Awards – John Kilmartin and Peter Lowry
Chairman’s Award- Craig Myhill
President’s Award- Nick Scheinkonig
All club members eagerly await the start of next season. The 1st XV will be welcoming two new sides to Gosforth Fields in Stoke on Trent and Sutton Coldfield and will be hoping to go one better than last season when they finished runners-up and narrowly missed promotion to the top Midlands Regional League. The Stags have been involved in a re-structuring of their league and will compete against seven regional 1st XV’s in addition to new opponents in Derby, Long Eaton and Melbourne Second XV’s
Pre-season training commences on Tuesday 1st July (less than a month away !) at Gosforth Fields. If you are interested in joining the top-ranked North Derbyshire side renown for their exciting rugby, why not get in touch with Head Coach Sean on 07462 346380. The club offers free Student Membership that includes many benefits including a kit package .