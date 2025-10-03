Dronfield Rugby Club junior teams gain victories

Dronfield Under 15's launch another attack

Dronfield Junior Boys Under 15 team travelled down to Ilkeston for their latest match. The two sides did not meet last season, but previous encounters have gone either way, so a close match was anticipated. Dronfield were looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat by Matlock with a positive display of the fundamentals.

A last-minute change in the pack with Alex C not fit to play brought Jack in to play lock for his first game of the season and Alfie dropping in at 8 for the first time. Ilkeston’s pack looked huge with a massive 2nd row, so low crouch and straight backs would be needed by our boys to compete in the scrum.

From the start it was clear this was going to be a huge battle at the breakdown with our physical hosts tackling with power and aggression. Dronfield, however, started on the front foot - they were sharp in response, quick to the ruck and Chris was providing quick ball from his scrum half position.

When Dronfield had possession, the ball was going through the hands well and our first foray saw a burst by Shay making territory with Charlie driving through to go over and open the scoring in the corner. From the restart it was much the same story, with Ilkeston physical in the breakdown. A high tackle on Jack provided a penalty creating an opportunity to kick to touch for an attacking line out.

Dronfield Under 14's find space to score

The well worked set piece then gave Ben the opportunity to power over for the score in the corner, brilliantly converted by Josh G. More success came for the visitors on the blindside of the scrum with further attacking set pieces providing a platform for the forwards. Elias once again powering over in the corner. Dronfield were to score once more before half time. Ben scoring under the posts for his second try, converted by Josh G converting to give Dronfield a deserved 0-24 lead

The second half brought the opportunity for changes, utilising the squad and giving game time and experience to more players. Having just come on, Harry W burst through from centre to go over under the posts, with another successful conversion from Josh G. With two main ball carriers Harry and Ben then withdrawn, the game tightened up.

However, to Dronfield's credit they continued to use the backs from set pieces and the ball continued to go through hands trying to find gaps in Ilkeston's defence. Ilkeston began to come more into the game, gaining some momentum, and with Dronfield guilty of missing tackles, the home side were able then to gain some territory. They were eventually rewarded for their determination when their winger combined with the full back who scored in the corner for our hosts -a well-deserved try.

In the final stages, both teams defended their try line well, with potential groundings held up. This resulted in a lower scoring game than it could have been. That said the competitive nature of the encounter made the game very intense irrespective of the scoreline.

Dronfield Under 15's retain possession

A confidence boosting highly physical 5-31 away victory It was pleasing to see the mutual respect and sportsmanship shown by both teams. This was a terrific game and hopefully when the sides meet again in the NLD cup in December, another entertaining match will take place Next fixture for the Under 15's will be against our neighbours Chesterfield, the second NLD fixture of the season (reported by Kirk Myers)

Following a big win last week, the under 14’s went into their Notts/Lincs/Derby cup game in a confident mood against a strong Bingham side, who also had a convincing victory in their last match.

The game was nip and tuck, with Dronfield again on the wrong side of the referee's whistle through keenness at the ruck, allowing the big opposition runners to put pressure on them.

From a Dronfield lineout 10 metres out, a good drive and into 'Race' shape, the boys got over the line after well organised carries, Seth opened the scoring. Bingham, of course, did not fold, and came back strongly, playing up the slope, to equalise again from the forwards. The nip and tuck half ended 7-7, despite Dronfield getting over the line twice more but being denied by some superb goal- line defence causing a knock on and a 'held up' call.

Good tackling from Dronfield Under 14's

The second half continued to be a close encounter, both teams battling each other and guilty of errors under pressure. From a set piece, a good drive and again into 'Race', this time using the backs earlier to Owen who gave a well-timed pass to Noah hitting a good line at speed and going over to score. Ollie once more was confident with the boot, being successful from wide out.

The tables turned for the next ten minutes, with Bingham's powerful forwards winning collisions and penalties, going over twice, once from a 5-metre tap penalty, and another from an error at our line -out with their back- row snaffling a score. At 21 -12, Dronfield dug deep to keep the ball and stay on the right side of the referee's whistle. The determination and grit that were the missing pieces last season, were now in abundance and pushed Dronfield into try scoring opportunities with two good

turnovers to get field position. Excellent line breaks from Dexter and Noah got the home side within scoring range- Kasper scored twice late on in the game's frenetic final ten minutes to seal the victory by 26-21. Success had come from a determined attitude and raw grit, rather than the structure and skills of last week.

Although this had been a team effort, players of the match were Ollie- a kicking masterclass to keep the scoreboard in touch, and two fantastic try-saving tackles, as well as several breaks and Tommy- huge go-forward from him alongside a huge shift in defence All in all a very solid all-round performance. (Reported by Pete Walker)