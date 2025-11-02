Dronfield Rugby Club junior and minis praised for their commitment

For the past few weeks, they have been training hard and this for, some of the girls, was their first competitive game of rugby. The match was split into three 15-minute periods.

The Dronfield girls put in an excellent performance throughout the game. The communication and attacking ability when in possession was impressive. Jemima W and Esme B led by example. Mila H on debut along with Livy S showed confident forward ball carrying.

There were some big defensive shifts put in across the team and Dronfield showed great determination against generally bigger opponents. It was only in the final ten minutes of the game when Leicester Forest’s luxury of having a larger squad allowed them to bring on replacements, that the difference in the try count began to separate the sides.

The match was played in a terrific rugby spirit and credit goes to both sets of players representing their clubs Try scorers for Dronfield were Jemima W, Esme B and Mila H. The girls will look forward to their next match with more confidence in their individual ability and developing team skills

Another excellent performance came from Dronfield ‘s Under 11 team in their match against Rotherham Phoenix at Gosforth Fields. Following a great improvement in their skill levels and team work from their previous match against Dinnington, they continued to show how well they are taking their training into matches.

Phases of play with recycled ball and controlled passing were much improved. Zach M showed his ability in the first half with great pace and footwork to score five individual tries. As ever Reegan D was also an attacking threat with further first half tries although his greatest contribution was in defence with some fine tackling. Also impressive in defence was Jimmy D. Credit must go to Eric C for giving his all on loan to Rotherham Phoenix with Zach M swapping with him at half time and scoring a couple of tries for the visitors!!

The second half had more impressive periods showing total commitment. Jacob W and Hugo J were tenacious in clearing out at the breakdown with Sienna M continuing unphased after losing a boot! There was powerful ball carrying from Tommy L, Jacob W and Hugo J. This had been an excellent all-round performance with the try count finishing in Dronfield’s favour

Dronfield Under 7/8’s continued to develop their al-round rugby skills. Building on the last few weeks there were some fantastic defence when taking tags early. The game against Rotherham Phoenix was played in an excellent spirit and was enjoyed by players and spectators alike. It was pleasing to see players from both sides enjoying their introduction to rugby

All Dronfield Rugby Club Junior and Mini Teams have now been involved in competitive fixtures

