Dronfield Rugby Club girls already into pre-season training

Dronfield Rugby Club Girls with coach Nick at the Graves Park Run

Dronfield Rugby Club Girls have begun their preparations for next season. After last year’s excellent performances they will be hoping to maintain their success on the field once more.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coaches Anthony and Gareth have tried to bring variety and fun into the pre-season. In one of the first session some of the girls took part in the Graves Park Run along with coach Nick in order to improve their fitness and stamina levels . Then as a complete change the girls travelled into the Peak District to climb Win Hill and walk up Parkin Clough. Parents and Coaches were there to provide encouragement This session was planned to develop teamwork , friendship and make memories

On Thursdays between6-7pm the squad train at Gosforth Fields Drnfield. Once again the emphasis is on fitness combined with fun . A pleasing feature has been the number of new faces turning up . As well as developing their rugby skills once more fun elements are added. Recently a game of Tug of War finished off the evening with a rope kindly loaned to the club by Sponsor Crossfit Sheffield

Sessions are always fun so , they are free and the club encourages girls to come along aznd give it a try. Girls between the ages of 8 and 13 are welcome to attend