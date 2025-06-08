Dronfield Rugby Club girls already into pre-season training

By Peter Lowry
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 13:03 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 08:16 BST
Dronfield Rugby Club Girls with coach Nick at the Graves Park RunDronfield Rugby Club Girls with coach Nick at the Graves Park Run
Dronfield Rugby Club Girls with coach Nick at the Graves Park Run
Dronfield Rugby Club Girls have begun their preparations for next season. After last year’s excellent performances they will be hoping to maintain their success on the field once more.

Coaches Anthony and Gareth have tried to bring variety and fun into the pre-season. In one of the first session some of the girls took part in the Graves Park Run along with coach Nick in order to improve their fitness and stamina levels . Then as a complete change the girls travelled into the Peak District to climb Win Hill and walk up Parkin Clough. Parents and Coaches were there to provide encouragement This session was planned to develop teamwork , friendship and make memories

On Thursdays between6-7pm the squad train at Gosforth Fields Drnfield. Once again the emphasis is on fitness combined with fun . A pleasing feature has been the number of new faces turning up . As well as developing their rugby skills once more fun elements are added. Recently a game of Tug of War finished off the evening with a rope kindly loaned to the club by Sponsor Crossfit Sheffield

Sessions are always fun so , they are free and the club encourages girls to come along aznd give it a try. Girls between the ages of 8 and 13 are welcome to attend

