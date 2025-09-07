Dronfield Rugby Club 1st XV start their league season with a hard fought home victory

Sutton Coldfield made a return to this league after gaining promotion in an emphatic manner. Last season they won all 22 of their league fixtures and having since further strengthened their side, a very competitive encounter was expected. Dronfield however were also in a confident mood as they had had an excellent previous season finishing runners-up to Lichfield. They had only missed out on promotion to the top Midlands Regional League by having fewer bonus points even though both Dronfield and Lichfield had the same number of wins and losses

. Dronfield also had some of their summer signings making their league debuts. Lee Monks joining from Sheffield Tigers and Tainne Finn from Rotherham Titans. Unfortunately, however Dronfield were unable to consider for selection some of their regulars from last season, but were still able to field a competitive side due to them having a stronger in-depth squad this season.

With good ground conditions for expansive rugby but with a strong cross wind, Sutton Coldfield started the game with a high kick that was not dealt with by the home side in their usual well-organised manner. In the first few phases of the game Sutton Coldfield were penalised for infringements at the maul and the early scrums showed that the home side were solid unit.After seven minutes it was the Dronfield who opened the scoring. The visitors up until that point had shown solid defence but we caught out of position with an accurate cross field kick by Jake Steade. A rapidly advancing Jack Longden timed his jump perfectly to retrieve the ball and his momentum took him over the try line close in the corner The conversion was unsuccessful thus giving Dronfield a early 5-0 lead

The next period of play was end to end with neither side able to put phases of play together Defence play was dominant. After fifteen minutes a long kick ahead and a chase by Jack Longden once more nearly resulted in his second try but the visitors were just able to clear their lines. Both sides, at times, lacked cohesion which was to be expected at the start of a new season. On the half hour mark, an excellent kick out of defence from Tainne Finn brought Dronfield into their opponents 22 and Tainne’s short pass in the next phase of play, created space for Jack Longden to burst through and score his second try. Jake Steade’s conversion now meant that Dronfield led 12-0

Sutton Coldfield to their credit continued to move the ball wide looking for an overlap situation On thirty-five minutes their endeavours were rewarded and they scored a converted try. This seemed to instill belief in their players and just after half time they drew level in part due to the usually reliable Dronfield line-out faltering. Possession was lost and Sutton Coldfield took advantage of the situation to score. It was now 12-12. Play continued to be end to end but also proved to be disjointed, both sides seemly unable to achieve flowing rugby. It was Dronfield who broke this disjointed phase of the game. From their lineout five metres from the visitor’s line, controlled possession and a driving maul resulted in George Burch scoring It was now 17-12. This lead was increased through a Chris Pond 60 metre sprint to the line. His strength taking him over the line despite being tackled just before the line– 24-12.

Sutton Coldfield to their credit once more came back into the game and they were encamped in the home side’s 22 for a long period. In the 79th minute their converted try made the score 24-17 As the game went into the final period of play the result was still in doubt. However, with the best rugby of the afternoon, a flowing inter-passing movement and superb support play started in their own half involving backs and forwards, George Burch was on hand to score his second try of the afternoon, a converted try to make the final score 31-17 to Dronfield

Overall, it had been a solid start to the season. Next weekend Dronfield 1st XV travel to Newark They will hope to build on this performance and continue this winning start to the season