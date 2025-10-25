Dronfield Rugby Club 1st XV remain top despite narrow away loss

This would appear to be the first occasion that the two club have ever met. Stoke were relegated from Midlands Regional One last season. They have proved difficult to overcome at home. Dronfield therefore travelled knowing they would need to play their best rugby to maintain their 100 per cent league record.

Due to player unavailability Lucas Rushton moved to the second row and the versatile Nathan Hurd who normally plays in the front row moved to the back ow. Conditions were not ideal with a cold biting wind affecting the style of play that would produce results. Stoke had a very large and robust pack and this became apparent at the very first scrum. Dronfield were forced to defend and it needed resolute tackling to weather the initial storm

Once they did gain possession and worked their way up field Dronfield were awarded one of the few penalties they were to be awarded in the game. Even though the kick was in a central position the visitors elected for a scrum rather than attempting a kick at goal.

When Dronfield were penalised, Stoke were able to clear their lines Soon after Dronfield were penalised once more and this time a yellow card was issued. A further yellow card was issued soon after meaning that Dronfield were now down to thirteen players.

With this man advantage it was no surprise that Stoke eventually breached Dronfield’s stretched defence. They went into a 7-0 lead much to the delight of the raucous home fans. Stoke went further ahead when their fly half ‘s cross kick was grounded by their winger inches from being out of play. Dronfield’s normally well-disciplined team seem to get on the wrong side of the referee and before half time they were issued with further yellow cards.

Taking full advantage of the situation Stoke scored once more and now led 17-0. To Dronfield’s credit and showing great determination in adversity on the stroke of half time they finally scored. George Findlay charging down an attempted clearance and controlling the ball to score an opportunist try. As Jake Steade was off the pitch, it was left to Tainne Finn to kick the conversion. The score at half time was now 17-7

Dronfield were forced to play the rest of the game without their skipper and talisman Jake Steade who had sustained an injury towards the end of the first half, Dronfield were hoping that in the second half they could reduce their penalty count but soon found they were penalised once more in the first minute after the restart. Stoke who, in fairness adapted to the conditions better than Dronfield, scored once more with forward drives close to the try line eventually penetrating dogged defence. They now led 22-7

Going further behind seemed to galvanise Dronfield’s resolve and they then began to get control of the game. From a five-metre scrum and with support in gaining possession, Stan Hoare powered over the tryline - this now meant that Stoke’s lead was cut to 22-12.

Dronfield had their tails up and good work from man of the match Lee Monks led to Joe Duffy scoring another Dronfield try. With a successful conversion there was now only three points difference between the two sides. Despite a valiant effort Dronfield were unable to score again before the final whistle went on what had been an eventful afternoon Dronfield had not played with their normal fluidity and were far too lateral when in possession. They had lost their 100% record but remained as league leaders. They will look forward to the return fixture with Stoke at Gosforth Fields on February 14, St Valentine’s Day when there will be no love lost between the two competing sides

1 . Contributed Joe Duffy maintains control of the ball Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Will Murray power through the Stoke defence Photo: Submitted Photo Sales