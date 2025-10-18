Dronfield Rugby Club 1st XV ‘in the pink’ after victory in the top of the table clash

As this was part of the club’s fund-raising weekend of support for Ashgate Hospice the home side donned pink socks.

A very close match was anticipated as Melbourne were in third place having only lost one match so far. Last weekend Dronfield travelled to Matlock, winning comfortably 24-53 whereas Melbourne. playing at home, had a narrow victory by 44-42 over struggling Newark.

In the corresponding fixture last season Dronfield came out on top 26-14. With both sides being renown for their open style of rugby, an entertaining game was anticipated

Dronfield played in the first half up the slope on a dull but dry day. From the kick off, the home side were forced to be on the defence but solid tackling keep Melbourne at bay. Dronfield were able to relieve this initial onslaught when after five minutes Melbourne were penalised for not releasing the ball.

Play then moved to the other end of the pitch only for the visitors to be penalised once more. Even though the awarded penalty was about 38 metres out Dronfield elected to kick at goal and Jake Steade made no mistake as the ball sailed through the middle of the uprights to give the home side a 3-0 advantage.

Soon after this lead was increased. Dronfield had secured possession from a scrum in midfield and worked the ball wide through hands and Jake Steade was up in support to dummy and then score a converted try. It was now 10-0.

Melbourne now had a period of possession and they put pressure once more of Dronfield’s defence After a break in midfield and with support available it looked as though the visitors would score but a combination of poor decision making and a try-saving tackle from Reika Mahmid averted the scoring chance. A superb 50-20 kick out of defence gave the initiative back to Dronfield and they did not squander this opportunity. Controlled ball from the line-out, and long accurate passes created space in midfield for full-back Tainne Finn to join the line at speed and burst through the space that had been created for Dronfield’s second try. An accurate conversion increased the lead to 15-0. This was nearly increased soon after. Reika Mahmid after a run down the touch-line kicked ahead and on his chase to the line was deliberately impeded. This resulted in a penalty to Dronfield when another option available to the referee would have been a penalty try. Reika, however, was not to miss out on a try as he was to score a converted try soon after to increase the lead to 22-0. Twenty- five minutes of the first half had gone and Dronfield were playing a high tempo game with variety in their attack and with the ability to move the ball wide with excellent timing and width in the pass. Jake Steade who was becoming increasingly influential in the game was in the right place at the right time to finish off another well worked move, scoring his second and Dronfield’s fourth of the first half. They now led 29-0 and had already achieved the try bonus point

As it approached half time the game was marred by some ill discipline from a player on both sides leading to two yellow cards. In what has been a concerning feature in recent games Dronfield were to concede just before the break once more Melbourne scored their try after initially being repelled through a number of phases, The try under the posts and resulting conversion meant it was 29-7 at the break. This gave Melbourne some hope that they could get back into the game.

It was hoped that Dronfield would continue with the flair rugby they had already produced. However, the game lost its spark and both sides kicked away possession with inaccurate kicks ahead. This resulted in a disjointed period of play. Eventually Dronfield regained their composure and when they were awarded a penalty close to Melbourne’s line, they elected to have a scrum. As the game had progressed Dronfield had gained the ascendancy with their powerful well-timed scrummaging. A controlled ball at the back of the scrum gave Jake Steade space to dart on the blindside to score his third try and now give his side a 34-7 lead.Melbourne were becoming more frustrated that with the ball in hand they were unable to penetrate solid defence with superb Dronfield tackling. The game’s final try came after close support play and a series of short pop passes near to Melbourne’s try line. Nathan Hind ‘s deft off- load gave George Finlay just enough space to score in the corner. It was fitting that Jake Steade’s final contribution in what had been an impressive personal performance was that his conversion from the touch line was successful. Another Dronfield victory – this time by 41-7.

Their superb start to the season continues. They remain in first place with a six-point lead and next week they can travel to Stoke with their heads held high

