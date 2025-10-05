Dronfield Colts have impressive opening win in their first league match

Dronfield Colts maintain possession

Dronfield Colts faced Long Eaton at Gosforth Fields in their first NLD league fixture of the season and were hoping for a strong start to the campaign in terrible weather conditions.

Dronfield started the stronger, with powerful forward play, dominant carries and quick ruck speed resulting in an early try for Cal D which was converted by Joe W. From the restart, Dronfield again applied the pressure and after two quick tap penalties, Long Eaton were caught off guard which created space for Eli P to score. This was again converted.

Despite going up hill, Dronfield continued with their strong start and an impressive defensive display resulted in the repeated turnovers of Long Eaton possession. Tight interplay in the forwards and accurate handling in the backs allowed Cal D and Eli P to both cross the line again for a second try each. Over eagerness in the tackle area gained Dronfield a yellow card and Long Eaton were able to capitalise on the number advantage to score a well worked try after a number of phases. The conversion was missed. The half time score being 26-5.

In the second half, Dronfield had the advantage of playing downhill. A Long Eaton lineout was disrupted and turned over by Theo G, and after slick forward and back interplay was rewarded by a try for Sean S in easily the best move of the game. Long Eaton continued to battle and their hard work was rewarded with another unconverted try.

Dronfield Colts on the attack

Dronfield began to feel the pressure, and were repeatedly punished for continued infringements resulting in two yellow cards in quick succession. Despite being down to 13, Dronfield defended strongly and managed to hold off Long Eaton pressure, while still managing to score 14 points of their own even with the two-player disadvantage. Further tries were scored by Josh TD and Will R, and Cal D and Eli P both scored again earning a hat trick each. Joe W converted 8 of 10 kicks despite the horrific conditions.

The final score finished 66-10 to Dronfield. A good performance and strong start to the season despite the poor weather conditions. They will be confident as they prepare for their next fixture (Reported by Dave Webb)