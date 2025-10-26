Dronfield Colts have an impressive victory over a strong Burton side

Dronfield Colts gain possession before launching another attack

Dronfield Colts faced Burton at Gosforth Fields in their second NLD fixture of the season, writes Dave Webb.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams had never previously met at this age group and Dronfield were aware that the Burton side were a well drilled outfit.

Most Popular

The game started at pace, with both sides showing good strength in the forwards and a desire to move the ball at pace out wide when given the opportunity. The initial exchanges were evenly balanced, with strong work from both sides at the breakdown resulting in numerous turnovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dronfield soon began to gain momentum, and repeated successes at the ruck created space out wide for Eli P to score. This was converted by Joe W. Burton rallied from the restart and immediately put Dronfield under pressure. Strong phase play allowed Burton to gain a foot hold in the Dronfield half, and they eventually crossed the line to even the score.

Dronfield Colts solid in the scrum

Dronfield, however then managed to find another gear, and despite formidable defence from Burton on the gain line, were able to impose themselves on the visitors. Dominant carries from the forwards and creative play from the backs resulted in two further tries in quick succession.

Will R and Sid R both crossing to score Both tries were successfully converted by Joe. W With momentum on their side, Dronfield continued to press and despite a very even contest between the two sides, Dronfield were once again able to score through Will R who went in at the corner. This was again converted. At half time score was 28-7

Burton came out in the second half with renewed ambition, and with the slope in their favour, put Dronfield under a great deal of pressure. Dronfield defended heroically, and prevented Burton from scoring on numerous occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burton were eventually able to break through the Dronfield defence and managed to score two unconverted tries. They continued to press looking for more points, but the Dronfield defence remained defiant and Burton were unable to add to their score.

Dronfield Colts happy with their start to the season

The final score finished 28-17 to Dronfield. This was a very physical and entertaining game, with great rugby played by both sides. Dronfield will take a lot of positives from a strong performance against an impressive opposition.

Dronfield travel away to Matlock next week and will be hoping to maintain the momentum they have built up since the start of the season.