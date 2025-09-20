Dronfield 1st XV still have perfect record after top of the table tussle

However, their latest home match at Gosforth Fields was against Nottingham based side West Bridgeford who at present are also unbeaten and lying in second place with one fewer bonus point.

West Bridgeford and Dronfield have met many times over the years. Last season in the two league matches they contested, Dronfield won 7-20 in Nottingham and more convincingly 15-0 in Dronfield. With both sides undefeated and in confident mood a close match was anticipated. Dronfield 1XV made some enforced changes for the second consecutive week due to player unavailability but will be pleased that they have such an all-round squad that they still are able to select a strong side

The game was played in torrential rain which obviously impacted on the tactics employed by both sides. Dronfield played with the slope in their favour for the first half and from their kick off, a West Bridgeford player was unable to control the wet slippery ball resulting in a knock on and scrum to Dronfield. Dronfield were solid in this scrum and gained controlled ball which when move quickly gave the home side an overlap situation.

For the second week running winger George Finlay finished off the move touching down near the corner flag for an unconverted try. - 5-0 to the home side Only three minutes had gone- it was the ideal start for the home side. As the half progressed and the rain increased in intensity handling errors from both sides became more frequent and from the resulting scrums Dronfield certainly had the upper hand. Their front row of Nathan Hind, George Burch and Will Murray had the ascendancy.

After twenty minutes West Bridgeford responded. A kick through was not dealt with by the Dronfield team and in the ensuing chase the visitors scored a converted try to lead 5-7 Dronfield realised that it was going to be a difficult afternoon. Stepping up a gear they regained the lead after half an hour. A lineout in their favour in the visitors 22, gave them an opportunity to put pressure on the West Bridgeford defence.

Excellent controlled line-out work from Lucas Rushton, followed by a forceful Will Murray drive and well-timed pass, put Chris Pond into open space. His explosive finish saw him score close to the posts. Jake Steade converted to give Dronfield a 12-7 lead. Soon after the restart they were able to capitalise on a West Bridgeford mistake. A good take of a high ball by full back Tainne Finn, well into his own half, and his ability to run at speed through a gap in the visitor’s defence created an opening. Tainne’s well- timed pass found Reika Mahmid.

The winger showed the West Bridgeford players who were in close proximity a clean pair of heels to score Dronfield’s third try. Jake Steade confidently converted to increase the home side’s lead to 19-7 It was now half time and players and the referee returned to the changing rooms in an attempt to dry out!!

The second half started after something of a delay whilst the two teams waited in the pouring rain for the referee to appear for the second half His eventual arrival was greeted by supporters of both sides by ironic cheering! At the first lineout of this half Dronfield were still not at ease with their planned moves and could not guarantee that they would gain possession on their own ball. This aspect of play was one of their strengths last season. Within the first ten minutes of play, West Bridgeford had reduced the deficient.

They scored after a controlled catch at the line-out and a driving maul which took them over the try line The score was now 19-12. Not for the first time during the game, Stan Hoare gained ground for Dronfield with a bull dozing run through midfield. West Bridgeford were penalised for what the referee deemed was a high tackle and the reliable Jake Steade increased the lead to 22-12. A few minutes later the visitors themselves were awarded a kickable penalty. It was now 22-15. One converted try for them would bring the scores level

As has been the pattern in both their previous two games this season, Dronfield seemed to move up a gear in the last quarter of games. Their work-rate went up a gear and their high fitness levels began to bear fruit.

Another Jake Steade penalty meant it was now 25-15 to Dronfield. The home players realised that they needed to score one more try to gain the try bonus point available and they were prepared put their bodies on the line for their colleagues in what were deteriorating weather conditions. Play was now almost totally in the West Bridgeford 22 and with Dronfield’s pack in control of the ball five metres from their opponents try line, Adan Davies picked up and using his strength forced his way over the line to score. The subsequent conversion gave Dronfield a 32-15 victory

They remain in top spot with maximum points Once they had dried out, they would have realised what a superb effort this had been from all the players who represented the club today. It remains ‘Fortress Gosforth Fields’

1 . Contributed New signings Lee Monks and Tainne Finn happy after another Dronfield victory Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Adam Davies scores Dronfield's fourth try in torrential rain Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Dronfield's players pleased to remain top of the league Photo: Submitted Photo Sales