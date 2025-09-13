Dronfield 1st XV go top with an away victory at Newark

Newark had started their season being defeated at home 12-19 by Nottingham based side West Bridgeford and they would be wanting to make amends and gain their first victory this season.

Dronfield and Newark have played each other on many occasions over the years. In last season’s two encounters Dronfield came away with victories. At Gosforth Fields by 52-24 and at Newark 19-39. However, there was no doubt that this time the home side would be better prepared Dronfield gave league debuts to prop Nathan Hind and lock Jarman Langton. Weather conditions were far from ideal with heavy rain causing both sides to have frequent handling errors thus resulting in the game being very disjointed.

It was the home side who initially went on the attack with Dronfield unable to clear their defences However a handling error led to the first scrum of the match. As a sign of things to come, Dronfield’s pack completely dominated this scrum and pushed the Newark’s forwards off the ball in a very impressive manner.

It took Dronfield more than ten minutes into the game before they were able to provide a valuable attacking opportunity but this came to nothing when a kick was overhit. Finally quick controlled ball was gained and Reika Mahmid finished off in style from within the Newark 22. An excellent Jake Steade conversion gave Dronfield a 0-7 lead.It was anticipated that this would be the catalyst to gain control of the game but uncharacteristically Dronfield seemed unable to combined phases of play – passes failed to be made at the right time or they were too difficult to hold onto.

It was Newark who scored next on 17 minutes with a successful close-range penalty after an opportunist kick ahead led to Dronfield being unable to clear their lines. The visitors did however respond with a second Reika Mahmid try. Dronfield had had a lineout in the Newark 22 and having gained possession, drove towards midfield, quick ball was recycled and moved out wide.

Another excellent conversion from Jake Steade meant the Dronfield’s lead was now 3-14. With the heavy rain continuing both sides struggled to hold onto the ball which at times appeared more like a bar of soap! The resulting scrums were the last thing that the Newark pack wanted with Dronfield’s continued supremacy.

The next score came from a bizarre period of play with Dronfield appearing to be in control an inaccurate pass was intercepted by a Newark player and a sprint to the line resulted him being caught but not before he had cross kicked to a team- mate who then scored Newark’s first try of the afternoon. The unsuccessful conversion meant that the score was now 8-14. With the clock almost on half-time Dronfield was awarded a penalty close to Newark’s 40 metre line and knowing that time was in the red elected to kick at goal The reliable Jak Steade cooling slotted the ball between the posts to give Dronfield a 8-17 lead at half time. It was hoped that the second half would prove to have fewer mistakes but this proved not to be.

Once again both sides were guilty of handling errors. Neither side seemed able to build phases of play and gain momentum. Dronfield finally did increase their lead with a Jake Steade kick through and chase. His speed meant he was able to reach the ball over the try line first. The unconverted try meant the lead was now 8-22. Defences continued to dominated with little penetration other than through kicks ahead into space.

As we entered the final ten minutes of the game Newark had an ideal opportunity to increase their score but a try saving tackle by Reika Mahmid thwarted their efforts. Dronfield realised that they required one more try to gain maximum points and on one of the few occasions they managed to move the ball cross-field successfully George Finlay found space out wide and his speed and change of direction saw him score the all-important try to give Dronfield an 8-27 victory