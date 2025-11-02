Colts continue their impressive start to the season

They were hoping to continue the 100% start they have made in the NLD Group Two Pool with victories so far over Long Eaton and more recently Burton Colts.

Their opponents at Gosforth Fields were Matlock and conditions were favourable for an open expansive game. However, the opening phases of the game proved disjointed with the home side having more possession but unable to create scoring opportunities, in part by choosing the wrong options in attack.

Individuals were guilty, at time, of retaining the ball when overlap situations were available. With the amount of turn- over ball the home side was gaining it was only a matter of time before Matlock’s defence would be breached. Ruban Wrath finishing off from close range to score the opening try. Joe Webb’s successful conversion meaning the score was now 7-0

Undeterred the visitors came back into the game, helped in part by back chat coming from the home players on more than one occasion and extra metres being given to awarded penalties. Dronfield/ Rotherham Phoenix were able to stem the Matlock attacks with excellent tackling and the pendulum swung once more in the home side favour.

They were beginning to move the ball wider when in possession and Ruban Wrath was on hand once more to score after a heavily disguised reverse pass left him in space. Matlock once more attacked and were awarded a penalty within their opponents 22. They elected to kick for goal and were successful, reducing the score to 12-3. Before half time powerful running and his ability to burst through tackles led to Eli Marshal Preece increasing the lead to 19 -3.

Now with the slope in their favour Dronfield/ Rotherham Phoenix Colts moved up a gear and began to dominate and spend long periods in Matlock’s 22. When awarded penalties they elected to tap and go.

Despite Matlock’s admirable efforts quick recycling gave Eli Marshal Preece space to score his second try. Scores now came at regular intervals with Matlock, at times struggling to contain the home side’s surges although to their credit they did attack whenever they were in Dronfield Rotherham’s half and were rewarded with an excellent try.

The ball passed through hands to their winger who almost reached the line himself but then had the foresight to pass back inside to a support player for their only try of the match. Will Redmayne was next to cross the line. Whilst the home side became more buoyant in their approach the visitors were forced to dig deep in their levels of determination to defend. Further tries came from Josh Tan Dale, Sid Ramsey, Callum Daughtrey and Ryan Grier and with Joe Webb kicking seven conversions in total the home side gained a 64-8 victory

This win meant that in their last three pool games they have scored 158 points in total. They will go into their next match, this time in the NLD Spirit of Rugby cup quarter final at home against Worksop Colts, in a buoyant mood

