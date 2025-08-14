Children’s wonders of the world revealed for the first time

For adults, there are seven wonders of the world. In children’s eyes, there are seven million.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunflowers (66%), seashells (48%) and rocks (41%) top the list of children’s ‘wonders of the world’ according to a new study.

Most Popular

Other everyday wonders which stop children in their tracks include caterpillars (40%), puddles (27%), and diggers (17%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To highlight just how crucial good eyesight is for children to experience all this wonder, Specsavers has created a Wonders film and launched museum-style exhibits across the UK.

Each installation in London, Manchester, Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff features a ‘wonder’ chosen by a local child

Each installation in London, Manchester, Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff features a ‘wonder’ chosen by a local child. These include a life-sized digger, a perfectly imperfect rock, a carefully collected seashell, a curly caterpillar, and a colourful sunflower.

The first Children’s ‘Wonders of the World’ exhibitions celebrate children's natural curiosity and remind parents how important good eyesight is for kids to keep exploring the everyday wonders around them.

“Children see the world in a way adults often forget – full of magic, mystery and wonder,” says Professor Sam Wass, a child psychologist and neuroscientist. “Good vision is essential to this journey of discovery. It helps children explore, ask questions and learn through play, all of which are essential to children's development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research among over 380 six and seven-year-olds reveals the places where children are most likely to spot their top wonders - with the beach (68%), the garden (63%), the park (50%) and even the journey to school (35%) ranking highest.

These include a life-sized digger, a perfectly imperfect rock, a carefully collected seashell, a curly caterpillar, and a colourful sunflower

Nearly seven in 10 (68%) of the 600 parents surveyed said this happens on average five times a day, totalling 1,825 moments of wonder per year. Over a quarter (26%) report often being late because their child is busy inspecting an object. That’s 156 million times annually that parents are delayed because of their children discovering wonders.

Nonetheless, over two thirds (66%) of parents said they would be concerned if their child stopped pointing out these everyday wonders.

As a result, nearly one in five (19%) said this would be among the reasons they would book an eye test for their child, as well as if they were struggling to read or write (45%) or rubbing their eyes frequently (44%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For seven-year-old Lilac, her parents suspected there was an issue with her eyesight when she was three-years-old. Leanne, Lilac’s mum, said she noticed her daughter bumping into things, struggling to spot the camera when taking family pictures and confusing distant objects – once mistaking scraps of paper for seagulls.

Following an eye check at their local Specsavers, it was discovered that she needed glasses for long-sightedness, astigmatism and a weaker left eye.

Thanks to early intervention Lilac proudly wears her colourful glasses full-time and is more confident than ever.

To find out more or to book an eye check for your child visit: specsavers.co.uk/kidstests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne says: “She’s such a bright, funny little girl and has embraced her glasses from day one. Being able to see clearly has transformed how she interacts with the world – whether it’s collecting sea glass on the beach, competing in surf lifesaving races or noticing every shell, flower or butterfly we pass.”

Sarah Joyce, Director of Optometry at Specsavers, said: “Being able to see clearly is vital to children as they learn about the world – around 80% of learning in school is visual. But around one in five children under the age of 10 have sight conditions that can get in the way of all that wonder .

“Conditions such as long- or short-sightedness, astigmatism or a squint can often be treated more effectively if they are picked up early, so regular eye tests from the age of around four are essential or sooner if you think they are having any problems. The great news is, for children under 16, the NHS will cover the full cost of the eye test.”