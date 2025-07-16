Chesterfield resident fined for fly-tipping

A Chesterfield resident has been ordered to pay over £3000 after being found guilty of fly-tipping in an open space.

Chesterfield Borough Council issued a fixed penalty notice to the resident on 9 May 2024 after waste found dumped on land at Tapton Business Park included their name and address details.

As the resident failed to pay the fixed penalty notice, a case file was submitted to Magistrates Court by the council’s legal team.

At the court hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 July 2025, the resident was found guilty to having deposited waste in an open space, contrary to sections 33(1)(a) and 33(6) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and ordered to pay a fine of £1760, £704 in victim surcharges and £910 in costs to the council.

Councillor Steve Lismore, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We all have a part to play in helping to keep our town clean, attractive and safe. As part of this, everyone has a responsibility to ensure that their rubbish is disposed of correctly. This includes checking that anyone you employ to remove waste is a registered waste carrier or licenced scrap metal collector and will be disposing of waste in an appropriate and legal manner.

“Fly-tipping can put other residents at risk and costs money to clean up. We will always act on reports of fly-tipping and will carry out investigations to find out who is responsible – taking appropriate action against them. We hope that this case will act as a warning to any other residents considering fly-tipping.”

More information on how to dispose of waste correctly can be found at: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/bins-and-recycling/householders-duty-of-care

Residents are also reminded that they can help keep the borough tidy by reporting fly-tipping and littering through My Chesterfield - www.chesterfield.gov.uk/living-here/neighbourhoods/street-cleaning/fly-tipping/report-fly-tipping-through-my-chesterfield/