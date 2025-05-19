Chesterfield Forgers kick-off inaugural season with memorable debut

Fridays Squad

The newly formed Chesterfield Forgers Rugby League team made a memorable debut on Friday night, travelling to face the Nottingham Outlaws in their first-ever official match.

With 18 players making the trip, anticipation was high—and the Dunston Road team certainly rose to the occasion.

After conceding an early try, the Forgers quickly found their footing. Man of the Match Sam Parkes crossed the whitewash to level the scores and spark a fiercely competitive contest.

The game was played in great spirits, featuring hard-hitting tackles and an impressive flurry of tries from both sides. In the end, the Outlaws narrowly claimed victory with a 38–36 win—a thrilling result and an encouraging performance for the Forgers' first outing.

Forgers Defending

Try scorers for Chesterfield included Sam Parkes, Jacob Jackson, Steve Wright, Jake Ashton, and veteran Ian Gibbons, the oldest player on the pitch. Stuart Stogden added valuable points with accurate kicking from the tee.

The Forgers now look ahead to their first home fixture, hosting a three-way clash at Chesterfield Panthers RUFC on Saturday 24th, with a 15:00 kick-off. They'll take on both Ashton Warriors and the New Ravens. Come down and show your support!

Training for the Forgers takes place at Chesterfield Panthers RUFC, Dunston Road on Wednesday evenings to get involved reach out to Shane Edge - [email protected]