Cameron Homes unveils new showhome at Lawnswood development

By Shauna Connelly
Contributor
Published 13th Aug 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:36 BST
Lawnswood Showhomeplaceholder image
Lawnswood Showhome
Five-star Midlands-based housebuilder, Cameron Homes, has launched a new showhome at its award-winning Lawnswood development in Branston, Staffordshire.

Situated in the charming village of Branston, Lawnswood continues to be a standout development offering a mix of quality-built homes in a scenic countryside setting, while remaining well-connected to Burton upon Trent and the wider Midlands.

Most Popular

    The highly sought-after development of 300 homes also boasts a host of local amenities such as Barton Marina and Branston Golf and Country Club, as well as several shopping centres, a spa and a selection of bars and restaurants.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The new showhome features a bold interior design and visitors will experience a contemporary styling throughout, including a warm and welcoming snug, and a standout kitchen-dining area that balances comfort with modern sophistication.

    Lawnswood Showhomeplaceholder image
    Lawnswood Showhome

    Izzy Thompson, Senior Sales Manager at Cameron Homes, said: “The new showhome at our Lawnswood development has been carefully curated to reflect both contemporary trends and timeless design, creating a space that feels aspirational yet homely.

    “This new showhome offers the perfect opportunity for prospective buyers to discover more about the high-quality homes available in this welcoming, community-focused environment we’re proud to be building at Lawnswood.”

    Homebuyers will need to act fast as just over 30 homes now remain at this popular development, and to support prospective buyers, Cameron Homes is offering a range of tailored incentives, such as part-exchange options and financial contributions towards Stamp Duty.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The quality of construction at Lawnswood has also been nationally recognised. Site Manager, Jon Dean, recently received a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Builders Council (NHBC), marking Cameron Homes’ continued commitment to delivering homes of exceptional build standards. Beyond this, Lawnswood has now achieved three Quality Awards, one Seal of Excellence, and one Regional Award in the past five years - reinforcing its reputation for excellence. Not only that, but 9/10 customers say that they would recommend Cameron Homes to their friends and family.

    News you can trust since 1855
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice