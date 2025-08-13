Cameron Homes unveils new showhome at Lawnswood development

Lawnswood Showhome

Five-star Midlands-based housebuilder, Cameron Homes, has launched a new showhome at its award-winning Lawnswood development in Branston, Staffordshire.

Situated in the charming village of Branston, Lawnswood continues to be a standout development offering a mix of quality-built homes in a scenic countryside setting, while remaining well-connected to Burton upon Trent and the wider Midlands.

The highly sought-after development of 300 homes also boasts a host of local amenities such as Barton Marina and Branston Golf and Country Club, as well as several shopping centres, a spa and a selection of bars and restaurants.

The new showhome features a bold interior design and visitors will experience a contemporary styling throughout, including a warm and welcoming snug, and a standout kitchen-dining area that balances comfort with modern sophistication.

Izzy Thompson, Senior Sales Manager at Cameron Homes, said: “The new showhome at our Lawnswood development has been carefully curated to reflect both contemporary trends and timeless design, creating a space that feels aspirational yet homely.

“This new showhome offers the perfect opportunity for prospective buyers to discover more about the high-quality homes available in this welcoming, community-focused environment we’re proud to be building at Lawnswood.”

Homebuyers will need to act fast as just over 30 homes now remain at this popular development, and to support prospective buyers, Cameron Homes is offering a range of tailored incentives, such as part-exchange options and financial contributions towards Stamp Duty.

The quality of construction at Lawnswood has also been nationally recognised. Site Manager, Jon Dean, recently received a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Builders Council (NHBC), marking Cameron Homes’ continued commitment to delivering homes of exceptional build standards. Beyond this, Lawnswood has now achieved three Quality Awards, one Seal of Excellence, and one Regional Award in the past five years - reinforcing its reputation for excellence. Not only that, but 9/10 customers say that they would recommend Cameron Homes to their friends and family.