After a tough start to life, Bridget the Lurcher gets her happily ever after

After more than a year of dedicated care, love and patience, Bridget, a resilient Lurcher who came to Dogs Trust Loughborough after a traumatic start in life, has finally found her happily ever after.

Bridget arrived in September 2023 as one of 120 dogs rescued from a hoarding situation, along with her three puppies. While her pups were quickly rehomed, Bridget's journey would take a little longer.

Extremely anxious, she was too frightened to leave her kennel, be near people, and was often too nervous to eat. Despite her little exposure to the outside world, the Dogs Trust team wasn't prepared to give up, supporting Bridget with anxiety medication, desensitisation to noise, and a foster home to help her adjust to home life.

A dedicated behaviour modification plan helped Bridget gain confidence, walk on a lead, and begin to meet new people and other dogs. Despite needing her tail amputated due to a persistent ulcer, Bridget was slowly transforming from nervous to naturally happy.

Bridget - who is now in her happy forever home.

Her breakthrough came when Simon and Carrie from Desborough spotted Bridget on the Dogs Trust Facebook page, and although they weren't looking for another dog to join their family, Bridget's story resonated with them.

Carrie said: "When we spotted Bridget online, it sounded like she would fit well with our two dogs, Sammy and Cormac, and when we learnt more about her story, we realised we had to give her a chance at a home.

"When we first met her, she wouldn't come anywhere near us, and we began to worry that she wouldn't feel safe with us. However, the team suggested we try an overnight stay, and Bridget has not looked back since.

"We quickly adopted her, and within a few weeks, we were getting excited welcomes home from work, and she's become a total snuggle monster. Watching Bridget come out of her shell has been amazing. We couldn't imagine life without her, and the boys love her too!"

Speaking about Bridget's adoption, Celine Di Crocco, Manager at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: "Bridget's story isn't one we are likely to forget in a hurry! This happy rehoming story is a testament to the hard work done by our team to make sure that every dog has the best chance at finding a forever home. With dedicated training, time and patience given to dogs like Bridget, we can make their path into a forever home less stressful and much smoother."

"We're so happy to see Bridget thriving with her family, and we are so happy she has found a place to call her own."

Bridget was lovingly known as a Dogs Trust "Underdog," a term used by the charity for dogs who have been waiting for their forever home for more than six months. These dogs often require additional training, ongoing veterinary care, or have specific rehoming needs, while others are simply overlooked.

To find out more about the dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Loughborough, visit: dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough.