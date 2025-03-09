50th Anniversary of Buxton's famous Snow Game

Peter Lever, Clive Lloyd, Frank Hayes, Dickie Bird and David Lloyd
Buxton is famous for many things, but cricket followers across the world remember June 1975.

In ‘Buxton’s famous Snow Game’ snow stopped play as Derbyshire played Lancashire at the Park Road ground. It made the front pages of the following morning's newspapers!

    "When I went out to inspect the wicket, the snow was level with the top of my boots. I'd never seen anything like it." Umpire Dickie Bird.

    To celebrate the famous event, Buxton Cricket Club has invited players and officials from that game back to the ground on Sunday 1st June. There'll be a buffet lunch, interviews with some of the players from 1975 and a keynote speech from Geoff Miller OBE (who played in the famous game).

    Snow stopped play at Buxton Cricket Club

    To mark the occasion further, the club plans a ‘Cricket for All’ big club day with games for all ages and standards to watch while you enjoy the bar refreshments and cake stalls. There'll be a snow machine for the young to enjoy!

    The club anticipates this event will attract a lot of local and national media attention.

    To be part of the day on Sunday 1st June and attend the lunch, interviews and speeches at Buxton Cricket Club – 1pm start, then please book here.

    www.buxtoncricket.com

