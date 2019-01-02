X Factor winner Sam Bailey succeeds Toyah Willcox in touring Vampires Rock show

Sam Bailey will be sinking her teeth into a new role - as the Vampire Queen in hit touring musical show Vampires Rock Ghost Train.

The X Factor winner will step into the shoes of legendary singer and actress Toyah Willcox who played the part for two years performing more than 200 shows.

She will be joined on stage by the creator of Vampires Rock, Steve Steinman, plus a full cast of dancers, singers and musicians. For the past fifteen years Vampires Rock has played to more than a million people worldwide.

This rock-tastic, hilarious, musical show features a tongue in cheek storyline, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes. The soundtrack features some of the greatest Eighties classic rock anthems ever including tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns ‘n’ Roses and more. Throwing just the right amount of fun and humour into his script ensures that Steinman always has the audience roaring with laughter.

Steve Steinman shot to fame on the hit TV show Stars In Their Eyes as Matthew Kelly announced “Steve Steinman is Meat Loaf!” more than 25 years ago.

Tickets £29.50 -£32.50, Discounts are available.




