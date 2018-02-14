X Factor stars get ready for live shows

X Factor finalists have been warming up for their live tour which kicks off this week.

Rak-Su, Sean and Conor Price, Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen have been working hard in rehearsals getting their performances in tip-top shape.

The 2017 series winners Rak Su were the first ever X Factor act to have had three No.1 singles on iTunes whilst being on the show. They dominated the iTunes charts with five simultaneous top ten tracks, charting at No. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, including original songs I’m Feeling You, Mona Lisa and Mamacita, as well as their phenomenal winner’s duet Dimelo (feat. Wyclef Jean & Naughty Boy) in aid of Together for Short Lives and ‘hooting Star Chase.

The X Factor Live Tour 2018 visits Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on February 23. Tickets £30-£84 available online at www.viagogo.co.uk or call 0843 373 3000.

It calls at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, on March 2. Tickets £22.40, £40.88 and £61.60 (including booking fee) and are available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call 0114 256 56.

You can also get tickets via the website: www.ticketmaster.co.uk