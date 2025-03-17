Who is in the cast of Virdee? BBC actors and who they play in crime drama
- Virdee’s first season ends on the BBC tonight.
- The crime drama, set in Yorkshire, has been airing weekly on the Beeb.
- But where do you know the actors from?
The latest BBC crime drama is set to come to a dramatic conclusion in just a few hours time. Virdee has captivated audiences since it made its debut
The tale of Harry Virdee, a detective hunting down a serial killer in Bradford, will conclude after six weeks tonight (March 17). See if it will be back for a second series on the Beeb.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But where do you know the cast from? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is in the cast of Virdee?
The drama features actors who have appeared in shows like Game of Thrones, Shameless and more. Here’s the full list:
- Staz Nair as DCI Harry Virdee
- Aysha Kala as Saima Hyatt-Virdee
- Nina Singh as Tara Virdee
- Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt
- Kulvinder Ghir as Ranjit Virdee
- Sudha Buchar as Jyoti Virdee
- Elizabeth Berrington as DS Clare Conway
- Danyal Ismail as DS Amin
- Tomi May as Enzo Tobin
- Andi Jashy as Vasil Shala
- Tobias Jowett as Young Harry Virdee
- Jack Archer as Alastair Boardman
- Hussina Raja as Nadia Ansari
- Connor Horrigan as Viktor
- Madiha Ansari
- Charlie Mann
- Jason Patel
- Conor Lowson
- Rupert Procter
- Oleksandra Palii
Where do you know the actors from?
Throughout the weeks Virdee has been on the air, you might have found yourself looking at the actors and wondering: Where do I know them from? We’ve picked out some of the main cast and the roles they are best known for.
Staz Nair - DCI Harry Virdee
Staz has had quite the career. He was part of the band Times Red, who competed in the ninth series of The X Factor back in 2012 - making it to the judges’ houses stage.
He also appeared in multiple seasons of Game of Thrones, playing the Dothraki army chief Qhono. While Superman fans may recognise him from the short lived show Krypton - in which he played Dax-Baron.
He also had a spell on the show Supergirl - also based on the Superman comics - playing reporter William Dey in season five and season six. Staz also had a role in the Rebel Moon films on Netflix - playing Tarak.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Aysha Kala - Saima Hyatt-Virdee
You may remember Aysha from her breakthrough spell on Shameless back in 2011. She played Sita Desai in eight episodes in series eight.
Aysha won a BAFTA for breakthrough Brit in 2015 - the same year the show Indian Summer premiered. She played Sooni Dalal in the historical drama.
She also was in the Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo Apple TV+ series Criminal Record last year. Aysha played Sonya Singh in the streaming show.
Have you been watching Virdee on the BBC - would you watch a second series? Send your thoughts via email: [email protected].