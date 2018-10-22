Whitwell Players’ panto is a new take on story of Alice

Thought you had seen all the versions and reincarnations of the Alice story? Think again.

Alice In Cuckoo Land comes to Whitwell Community Centre this November and tickets are on sale now.

Telling the story as never before Alice sets off through the rabbit-hole into Cuckoo Land looking for her pet cat Chester. Helped along by Floppy the White Rabbi and her crazy mother Old Mother Wobbly, who claims she’s only 26, Alice soon discovers as you travel between Cuckoo Land and home your memories are affected and she soon forgets why she is there. On meeting the Hatter she finds out that the Queen of Hearts has imprisoned most of her realm for petty offences including Santa Claus as she cannot stand Christmas.

Can Alice be reunited with Chester and can they get Santa out of jail in time for Christmas?

Only by attending Whitwell Players’ new pantomime can you find out.

With plenty of familiar sing-a-long songs in a show for all age groups what’s not to love?

There will be four performances, from November 8 to 10 at 7.15pm and a matinee on Saturday, November 10, at 7.15pm.

Tickets are £8 each and are available from Whitwell Community Centre or call 01909 723490 and leave a message and contact details or click here