Where film crews were spotted for Vera’s final season 🕵️‍♂️

Vera is coming to an end after more than a decade on ITV.

The show will conclude with two final episodes this week.

ITV has announced they will air on back-to-back days to kick off 2025.

Vera has shown off the beauty and wonderful sights of the north east on national TV for more than a decade. And for the show’s final episodes that isn’t going to change.

Filming for the two last installments took place in late spring/ early summer in 2024. The show is set in and around the north east and has featured such locations as Holy Island and more over the years.

Here are some of the places the film crews were spotted during the shoot for the conclusion of Vera. Let’s take a look:

Brenda Blethyn returns as DCI Vera Stanhop in the final ever episodes of Vera. | Helen Williams

Cambois, Northumberland

Teesside Live reported in 2024 that the Vera film crews had been spotted in Cambois, near Blyth Beach.

South Shields Town Hall

The ITV crews were spotted near the Grade II listed Town Hall in South Shields in May 2024. It could likely feature during the final episodes.

Old Town Hall, Gateshead

Filming was spotted at the building in Gatehead. A flurry of activity was reported both inside and outside the Old Town Hall.

Seaham seafront

The ITV film crews were spotted in County Durham, The Northern Echo reported. They were spotted filming at the seafront in Seaham.

Hartlepool headland

Vera herself, Brenda Blythen, was spotted filming at the Headland in Hartlepool in 2024. Keep an eye out for it when you watch the final episodes.

