VIDEO: The Vicar of Dibley comes to Chesterfield

There were some confused faces in Chesterfield on Saturday when people saw a "bride" in pyjamas and a "bridesmaid" with bunny ears on.

People walking past the church must have thought they'd stumbled upon a very unusual wedding but the 'ceremony' was actually all part of an upcoming production for Chesterfield Operatic Society.

Filmmaker Mat Reynolds (Randomly Set) was on hand to film some scenes for the forthcoming production of The Vicar of Dibley, which will be performed at Hasland Playhouse from May 29 to June 2.