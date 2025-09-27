Tulsa King season 3: what time is show episode 2 out on Paramount+? Release times explained
- Tulsa King is back for a third season on Paramount Plus.
- Sylvester Stallone returns to lead the cast.
- But when can you watch the show from Yellowstone’s creator?
A brand new season of Tulsa King will continue this weekend. The third series of the thriller is being rolled out weekly on Paramount Plus.
Sylvester Stallone leads the cast of this show, which is from the creator of Yellowstone. It is one of the many shows on the streamer created by Taylor Sheridan.
But when can you watch the show? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Tulsa King season 3 episode 1 out?
The third season of the crime drama will continue this weekend, a year after the second season premiered. It is set to be released weekly, the same as previous outings.
Tulsa King will release episodes on Sundays starting last weekend (September 21). The next episode will be out on September 28 and it will continue through to November 16.
Episodes of the show are released 3am ET/ 12am PT in America. It works out at 8am British time or 9am for those in Europe.
Who is in the cast of Tulsa King season 3?
Sylvester Stallone is the big name in the show, but there are other familiar faces in the cast. The show marked his first lead role in a scripted TV programme.
- Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi
- Martin Starr - Bohdi Geigerman
- Jay Will - Tyson Mitchell
- Max Casella - Manny Truisi
- Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci
- Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller
- Dana Delany - Margaret Deveraux
- Tatiana Zappardino - Tina Manfredi-Grieger
- Annabella Sciorra - Joanne Manfredi
- Neal McDonough - Cal Thresher
- Frank Grillo - Bill Bevilaqua
- Chris Caldovino - Dennis "Goodie" Carangi
- McKenna Quigley Harrington - Grace
- Mike "Ca$h Flo" Walden - Michael "Bigfoot"
- Beau Knapp - Cole Dunmire
- Robert Patrick - Jeremiah Dunmire
- Bella Heathcote - Cleo Montague
- Kevin Pollak - Musso
Samuel L Jackson will also join the cast in season three playing Russell Lee Washington Jr., before getting his own spin-off called NOLA.
Will there be season four of Tulsa King?
The series has been a success for Paramount+ and it isn’t going anywhere soon. It has already been renewed for a fourth season and it is getting a New Orleans set spin-off called NOLA.
Season three is set to have ten episodes, the same length as the second series. It brings the show total to 29.
