Write your way to better health at new group's session in Derbyshire town

A Writing for Well-being group will launch at Strutts Community Centre in Belper on June 21 at 6pm.

The two-hour guided session will encourage participants to explore, and express thoughts and emotions by writing about life events, navigating feelings and concerns and offers an opportunity to hear from other writers about how writing helps them.

Those attending can write entirely for private and personal reasons, with no requirement to share publicly at all, unless they wish to, without judgement or critique. There are no checks on spelling, grammar, style or content. It’s literally writing for well-being.

Local writer Carol Brewer, who was invited by independent therapist Val Watson to be involved in establishing the group, said: “There’s no wrong in the write! Writing for yourself and for your well-being means you cannot get things wrong. This type of writing is for you alone.

“We write for our well- being already! Whether it’s completing a ‘To do’ or shopping list, jotting a hello message to a family member, updating a diary, there are many ways we can help us feel better, or bringing a little more order and calm to busy lives.

“This writing group is for everyone. All those who want to write as a way of helping themselves feel better.”