Caring for roses will be covered in the workshops at Dobbies Chesterfield, which is based at Barlborough Links (photo: Andrew Cawley)

A free rose-themed workshop offering tips on pruning, planting and everything that helps these fragrant flowers thrive will be held at a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies at Barlbrough Links will host the workshop on Wednesday, June 4 and Saturday, June 7. Topics will include the different varieties of roses available and advice on picking the perfect one for your garden space – frommodern shrub and English roses to bush roses, rambling roses and climbing roses.

There will also be some rose planting basics, covering the different kind of pots and planters, potting mix, mulch and rose feed to keep the plant well-fed.

Dobbies’ Green Team will then go over pruning, why it is important and essential tools before demonstrating how to deadhead roses. Attendees will then get the chance to give it a go themselves, learning practical gardening skills. Cutting back roses is a vital part of caring for the plant and can be done during the early summer months to encourage healthy growth of new blooms.

Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about rose care and talk through current challenges with their existing roses.

Dobbies’ plant buyer Nigel Lawton said: “Roses are a timeless garden favourite, providing a vibrant pop of colour, a delicate fragrance when in bloom and are a magnet for pollinators like bees and butterflies.

“There are so many wonderful varieties, perfect for any outdoor space. We’re excited to help demonstrate some simple planting and pruning tips to help gardeners enjoy these popular flowers throughout the summer months and into autumn.”

Spaces are limited and booking is required, visit the website www.dobbies.com/events to reserve a spot.