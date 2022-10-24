Tales of ghostly apparitions on the lake, of visitors feeling a presence, seeing unexplained light or hearing noises deep in Robin Hood’s Cave have long been shared at Creswell Crags. On Saturday, October 29, Derby Paranormal will be conducting a series of investigations to see if they can shed any light on the mystery, so why not join the exploration?

Witch Marks Tours on Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30, will have an even spookier twist. Travel back to a time of superstition and witchcraft and discover the 17th Century secrets of Robin Hood Cave. Your ghostly guide will lead you into the Gorge and around the cave, describing their world of plague, fear, and poverty, and explain why they carved protective symbols into the rock all those years ago. During the Twilight Zone Witch Marks Tour your guide will delve deeper into the world of Witch Marks, and discover the horrors of the time and place that shaped their creation. With talk of religious persecution, the nature of alleged witchcraft, and the Devil, this exploration of the Gorge and Robin Hood Cave as the sun sets will be sure to set your spine tingling.